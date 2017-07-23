23 July 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: The Presidency Mourns the Passing of Ronnie Mamoepa

Photo: GCIS
Ronnie Mamoepa,left, and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa,right.
press release

President Jacob Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa have expressed sadness at the death of Mr Ronnie Mamoepa, who passed away in Pretoria on Saturday, 22 July 2017, at 23h15.

The President and Deputy President conveyed their sincere condolences to Mr Mamoepa's immediate and extended family, comrades, friends and colleagues.

Mr Mamoepa (56), a former political prisoner and member of the Gauteng provincial legislature, was a highly regarded and accomplished public servant and veteran communicator who served the African National Congress and various departments in government with distinction.

In his latest role, since 2014, Mr Mamoepa served as Spokesperson for the Deputy President.

"This is a great loss to me personally, to The Presidency and government at large," said Deputy President Ramaphosa.

"However, our thoughts are firstly and foremost with Ronnie's wife, Audrey, his children and his siblings. I offer my sincere condolences to Ronnie's relatives, friends, comrades and colleagues who have suffered the loss of someone who was much loved and respected across our country and beyond. We shall miss him greatly."

Deputy President Ramaphosa, who visited Mr Mamoepa in hospital several times during his illness, expressed his appreciation to the management and staff of Unitas Hospital as well as other medical professionals who attended to Mr Mamoepa for their sustained efforts to make Mr Mamoepa comfortable during his extended illness.

Details of memorial events will be made known as soon as they are finalised with the Mamoepa family.

Issued by: The Presidency

