Zimbabwe: Attorney-General Declines to Prosecute Man Charged With Insulting Mugabe

Photo: The Herald

Robert Mugabe.

CLOSE to 200 cases of people accused of insulting Mugabe have so far been brought before the courts with most of them failing, lawyers said last week.

This came after acting Prosecutor General, Ray Goba, declined to take forward a case in which a Gwanda man accused of undermining President Robert Mugabe challenged his prosecution at the Constitutional Court.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Goba wrote to the Registrar of the Constitutional Court advising that he had declined to prosecute the case, prompting the court to strike it off its roll.

Themba Nyoni, 49, filed an application seeking an order declaring his prosecution for allegedly contravening Section 33 (2) (b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:27 as unconstitutional.

Nyoni, who was represented by ZLHR lawyers, David Hofisi and Lizwe Jamela, said the facts on which the case was based did not constitute the criminal offence he was charged with.

He was arrested on Saturday 28 January 2017 and charged with undermining authority of or insulting the President for allegedly asking Rural Development, Minister, Abednico Ncube, to tell Mugabe to step down as he was now too old.

The human rights lawyers' body expressed concern over the sharp increase in the application of the controversial law by the authorities to curtail citizens' right to freedom of expression.

"ZLHR's records compiled since 2010 show that the organisation has attended to close to 200 cases where clients have fallen foul of this law and the bulk of the victims are residents and villagers residing in the politically volatile Mashonaland Central province," it said.

The state has lost most of the cases with the National Prosecuting Authority withdrawing charges against suspects after declining to prosecute and conceding before judges that the allegations do not constitute the commission of an offence.

Over the last few years, President Mugabe, already endorsed as Zanu PF's candidate in next year's election, has been under immense pressure from a restive population to step down.

The 93 year-old leader, who has been in power since Independence in 1980, stands accused of presiding over the collapse of the country's economy, plunging Zimbabwe into poverty despite once being touted as the breadbasket and Jewel of Africa.