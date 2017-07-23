Zimbabwe: Opposition Youths Descend On Zanu-PF Strongholds

YOUTHS from various opposition parties going under the National Electoral Reform Agenda (NERA) banner said they will not allow Zanu PF rivals to intimidate them as they descend into the rural areas to engage villagers.

Community engagement is one of the issues agreed upon at the NERA young activists' workshop when they met Friday in Harare.

They said the norm that rural areas are a no go area for the opposition should be a thing of the past.

"We will do whatever is at our disposal to engage the youths in rural areas so that they get to know the importance of these electoral reforms that are being called upon by the opposition," NERA youth chairperson, Jacob Ngarivhume, said .

"We have agreed as young people to take these initiatives to rural areas and meet other youths whom we feel have been left out."

He added, "So we are going to have programmes right round the country and make sure that they understand why these engagements."

Ngarivhume also said one of their main programmes is to mobilise young people to vote because the ruling party has already started "registering" people ahead of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

"If you look at what is happening on the ground Zanu PF is already in communities registering people to vote, yet the Commission is yet to do that," he said.

"We also want the youths to register to vote and be ready to defend their vote in 2018," he added.

The NERA youths said they will soon take on ZEC until it agrees to scrap off the proof of residence requirement for urban voters.

"These are permanent residents who do not have bills as proof of residence," Ngarivhume said.

We are going to mobilise and gather all the youths in Harare and march to ZEC and submit a petition with our demands; we want that law scrapped.

"This is a way and means to push them (ZEC) to make sure that some of these points are quickly implemented; we will continue to engage them though we feel ZEC's response has been so slow."