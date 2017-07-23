22 July 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Opposition Youths Descend On Zanu-PF Strongholds

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Staff Reporter

YOUTHS from various opposition parties going under the National Electoral Reform Agenda (NERA) banner said they will not allow Zanu PF rivals to intimidate them as they descend into the rural areas to engage villagers.

Community engagement is one of the issues agreed upon at the NERA young activists' workshop when they met Friday in Harare.

They said the norm that rural areas are a no go area for the opposition should be a thing of the past.

"We will do whatever is at our disposal to engage the youths in rural areas so that they get to know the importance of these electoral reforms that are being called upon by the opposition," NERA youth chairperson, Jacob Ngarivhume, said .

"We have agreed as young people to take these initiatives to rural areas and meet other youths whom we feel have been left out."

He added, "So we are going to have programmes right round the country and make sure that they understand why these engagements."

Ngarivhume also said one of their main programmes is to mobilise young people to vote because the ruling party has already started "registering" people ahead of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

"If you look at what is happening on the ground Zanu PF is already in communities registering people to vote, yet the Commission is yet to do that," he said.

"We also want the youths to register to vote and be ready to defend their vote in 2018," he added.

The NERA youths said they will soon take on ZEC until it agrees to scrap off the proof of residence requirement for urban voters.

"These are permanent residents who do not have bills as proof of residence," Ngarivhume said.

We are going to mobilise and gather all the youths in Harare and march to ZEC and submit a petition with our demands; we want that law scrapped.

"This is a way and means to push them (ZEC) to make sure that some of these points are quickly implemented; we will continue to engage them though we feel ZEC's response has been so slow."

Zimbabwe

'I'll Jump for Joy (If My Legs Hold Out)' - Ageing Mugabe Acknowledges Frailty

In a rare acknowledgement of his frailty, President Robert Mugabe has said he will jump for joy at the loyalty and love… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.