Nigeria: 46,000 Nigerian Refugees Return From Neighbouring Countries to Borno - Nema

Maiduguri — The Director General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Maihaja, has said over 46, 000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) taking refuge in Cameroon, Chad and Niger have returned to border towns of Banki and Bama in Borno State.

Maihaja disclosed this, yesterday, while distributing relief materials to IDPs currently taking refuge at Banki border town with Cameroon in Bama council area of Borno State.

He said the displaced persons fled to take refuge in neighbouring countries of Cameroon, Chad and Niger during the eight-year Boko Haram insurgency that claimed many lives and property.

Maihaja said thousands of Nigerians, who fled their homes in Banki in the wake of insurgents' attacks had returned, following the success recorded in the counter-insurgency military fight and campaigns.

Members of the Presidential Committee on North-East Initiative (PCNI), led by Rear Admiral A. Z Gambo, supervised the distribution exercise at various resettlement camps in Banki, Bama, Maiduguri metropolis and other liberated communities in the state.