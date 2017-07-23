Nigeria: Plateau APC Insists - PDP Is No Threat

Jos — The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State has expressed delight at the Supreme Court judgment that favoured Senator Ahmed Makarfi's faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noting that it would have been uncomfortable if the apex court's verdict had gone otherwise.

The APC Secretary in the state, Alhaji Bashir Sati, pointed out that the judgment came as a victory for democracy.

"We did not say they should not come. But what you should know is that they are not a threat to APC. APC has always welcomed a healthy competition. When they (PDP) were stronger (when there were no factions), they were no threat to APC. Is it now that they are in disarray that they will pose a threat?