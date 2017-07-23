Nigeria: Three Suicide Bombers Killed in Foiled Borno Attack

The Nigerian Army on Sunday said it had foiled a bomb attack and killed three female suicide bombers in Konduga Local Government Council of Borno.

A statement signed by Sani Usman, the Director Army Public Relations and made available in Maiduguri on Saturday night, said the incident occurred at Kawuri village of the council.

Mr. Usman, a major general, said that the female suicide bombers were killed when they tried to attack a military formation in the area.

"Troops of 103 Battalion, Operation Lafiya Dole, on Saturday morning, neutralized three female suicide bombers trying to infiltrate their location at Kawuri, Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

"The female suicide bombers, who were on obvious mission of committing mayhem, were spotted by a vigilant sentry while trying to access the military location.

"However, they continued advancing toward the troops location despite several warnings to stop. Consequently, the troops neutralised them.

"The remains of the suicide bombers have since been evacuated from the scene."

Mr. Usman called on the people to support the troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE and report any suspicious movements of persons to the military and security agencies.

NAN