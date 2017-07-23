23 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: South-West Governors to Meet in Ogun On Monday

By Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji

The governors of the six states in the south-west are to converge on Monday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital.

According to a statement, the meeting is‎ to address the challenges confronting the region and set goals towards ensuring the success of the region.

The Commissioner for Regional Integration in Ogun, Adebola Adeife, in the statement on Sunday, explained that the meeting is under the platform of Development Agenda for Western Nigeria, DAWN. ‎

"Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun will host his colleagues from the Southwest, under the platform of the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission at the MITROS Gateway Annex, Ibara, Abeokuta on Monday," Mr. Adeife said. reads.

"The meeting will address the challenges confronting the region and set goals towards ensuring it becomes a force to be reckon with in the nation."

He added that other areas of common interest that the forum will deliberate upon, include security, education, agriculture, infrastructure, rail and road networks.

"Expected at the one-day meeting are, Governors of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose; Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode; Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu; Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi," the statement added.

Mr. Adeife said the host governor, Ibikunle Amosun, believes the forum will further deepen multilateral and bilateral cooperation among the states.

