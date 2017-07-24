Photo: Capital FM

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

Nairobi — The latest surveys released by two pollsters have shown different results in the popularity ratings of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga ahead of the August 8 presidential election.

According to a survey by IPSOS Kenya, President Uhuru leads with a popularity rating of 47 per cent while Raila is at 43 per cent while that of Infotrak puts Odinga ahead of the head of state by one percentage point with the two at 47 and 46 per cent respectively.

It is also worth noting that the IPSOS survey did show Odinga had narrowed the gap between himself and President Kenyatta by one percent.

The questions asked of those surveyed being: "If elections were held today, whom would you vote for as president and deputy-president?"

On party popularity, the IPSOS survey rated Jubilee at 44 per cent and NASA at 42 per cent while that of Infotrak showed them tied at 45 per cent..

Infotrak Chief Executive Officer Angela Ambitho said most of President Kenyatta's support comes from Central, Rift Valley, Eastern and North Eastern regions.

Ambitho also explained that the presidential race would be a two horse race between NASA and Jubilee discounting the possibility of a run-off due to the large number of the undecided voters which stands at 6 percent.

She further revealed that 49 per cent of Kenyans interviewed feel that the country is headed in the wrong direction as opposed to 47 per cent.

The infotrak poll was conducted between July 16 and 22 with 22,000 respondents interviewed in 31 counties and 100 constituencies with data collected through Household Computer Assisted Personal Interviews.