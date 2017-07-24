A Hong Kong-based airline operator plans to launch a Sh4.6 million a ticket luxury flight to Nairobi targeting Asia's super-rich keen on sampling Kenya's prime holiday destinations.

Crystal AirCruises - the luxury private jet and resort operator - said last Friday its private jet will make the inaugural flight from Hong Kong to Nairobi on September 30.

A number of European charter airlines have resumed flights to Kenya as source markets respond to improved security in the country.

Kenya has invested over Sh300 billion in defence of its borders and internal security, boosting its profile as a safe holiday destination.

The money has gone into equipping the police and the Kenya Defence Forces to handle terrorism threats, especially from the Somalia-based Al-Shabaab.

The private jet service belongs to Genting Hong Kong and will stay in Nairobi for three nights before flying to Tahiti on October 4. It will return to Hong Kong on October 8.

Genting said the inaugural flight will carry 86 guests to the Kenyan capital.

"I am delighted that our parent company, Genting Hong Kong, is introducing Crystal Skye - a wondrous new experience to the discerning travellers of Asia Pacific," said Crystal CEO and president Edie Rodriguez.

While in Kenya, the group will stay at Villa Rosa Kempinski in Nairobi and the Governors Camp in the Masai Mara Game Reserve.

Genting said prices for the trip start at $45,000 (about Sh4.6 million) per guest, making it an exclusive service for high networth individuals.

The Hong Kong firm boasts having "the world's only twin-aisle private plane", accommodating just 86 guests.

"Taking the art of travel to new heights, literally, Crystal Skye will cater to a clientele that can afford their own private jet but would prefer to travel with extended groups of friends and family in the most spacious aircraft in the world and entrust their journey to the vast expertise and knowledge of the acclaimed Crystal brand for an all-inclusive yet ultra-exclusive, hassle free experience," said Kent Zhu, president of Genting Cruise Lines.

"As we are anticipating an overwhelming response from the region's most sophisticated and discerning globe-trotters for this extraordinary new travel option, we will be offering a limited quantity of seats for key Asian markets to ensure our valuable guests have the opportunity to experience the opulence of Crystal Skye."