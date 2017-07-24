Nigeria: Nollywood Stars Unveiled As Brand Ambassadors

Chiwetalu Agu, Chioma Chukwuka and Uti Nwachukwu were unveiled as the Stanel Group's brand ambassadors last week. The announcement took place at the commissioning of the ultra-modern luxury mega Stanel World for official take off of business activities in Awka, Anambra State.

The company that also introduced its branded products and services such as Stanel tyres, engine oil and gas cylinders and other services chose the trio based on their being role models to young people.

According to Stanel Group Secretary, Chief Emeka Etiaba, "The company chose you because it tries to build synergy with young people, who know their onions, especially those of them in the entertainment industry."

Etiaba charged the celebrities to be good ambassadors of the company for the year long duration of their service.