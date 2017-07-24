South Africa: Please Don't Do Politics, Zuma Tells Foundations

Photo: flickr

South African President Jacob Zuma

ANC President Jacob Zuma has expressed worry over foundations named after leading prominent figures being used to wage political battles against some individuals within the ANC.

He was delivering the keynote address to mark the launch of the Truman Magubane Family Foundation on Saturday evening in Pietermaritzburg.

Magubane, who is the current Chief Whip in Msunduzi Municipality (Pietermaritzburg), spent 15 years in Robben Island and shared a cell with former president Kgalema Motlanthe.

Zuma said it was important to have organisations that would help with educating and promoting the culture of reading among young people, and expressed hope that the foundation would stick to its founding principles.

"I hope mfowethu (my brother) that your foundation will not be built to do politics. We have too many challenges and we need structures by influential names to help work on solutions to the country's problems," said Zuma.

'The blame game'

He warned that ANC members would help in ensuring that the foundation carried out its mandate of preserving heritage, education and sports support, and the promotion of the culture of reading.

"Because you are one of us we will not allow this foundation to be invaded by individuals that want to criticise our organisation, not while we are still alive" said Zuma.

During the past months Zuma has been heavily criticised by a number of civic bodies associated with leading figures in the country's political landscape.

Following the cabinet reshuffle in which a number of ministers, including Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, were axed in March this year, the Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki and Ahmed Kathrada foundations have slammed Zuma over governance issues and called on him to resign.

Zuma insisted that there needed to be a frank debate among ANC's rank and file over the economy instead of blaming one another, warning that the blame game was derailing the transformation agenda in South Africa's economic landscape.

He told the gathering that South Africa had missed a great opportunity in 1994 to change the economic foundations, and because of this the country's majority was suffering as they were on the sidelines of economic activity.

"We continue to suffer from the consequences of apartheid," Zuma insisted.

The launch of the foundation was attended by ANC Treasurer General Dr. Zweli Mkhize, former African Union Commission Chairperson Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, ANC provincial Secretary Super Zuma, ANC Moses Mabhida Regional chairperson Mthandeni Dlungwane, and members of the Magubane family.

Source: News24