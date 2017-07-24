23 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 14 People Burnt to Death As Tanker Collides With Commercial Bus

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Tony Webster/Flickr
By Josiah Oluwole

No fewer than 14 persons have been reported dead in a ghastly tanker and bus collision in Ile-Ife, Osun State on Sunday.

Witnesses say the dead, who were consumed in the inferno, include women and children.

The accident was said to have occurred at about 12 noon in front of a fuel station, few metres away from the popular Mayfair roundabout.

An 18-seater commercial bus heading from Ondo State to Ibadan collided with a diesel-filled tanker that was negotiating a U-turn on the way, witnesses said.

It was learnt that on collision, the bus burst into flames, burning most of the passengers beyond recognition.

Witnesses told journalists that the extent of damage resulted from the delayed arrival of rescue teams to the accident spot.

The bus was also carrying heavy metal objects which further propelled the bus and caused serious injuries to the passengers upon the collision before the bus caught fire.

Only two passengers were said to have been rescued and taken alive to a nearby private hospital.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Osun State, Anthony Oko, confirmed the incident.

"No fewer than 14 persons were burnt to death," he said.

The driver of the tanker was nowhere to be found, as he exited the truck and left as soon as the accident occurred.

Nigeria

Buhari Won't Return Until UK Doctors Give Green Light - Officials

A delegation of the ruling All Progressives Congress Governors on Sunday night said President Muhammadu Buhari would… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.