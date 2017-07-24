Nigeria: 14 People Burnt to Death As Tanker Collides With Commercial Bus

No fewer than 14 persons have been reported dead in a ghastly tanker and bus collision in Ile-Ife, Osun State on Sunday.

Witnesses say the dead, who were consumed in the inferno, include women and children.

The accident was said to have occurred at about 12 noon in front of a fuel station, few metres away from the popular Mayfair roundabout.

An 18-seater commercial bus heading from Ondo State to Ibadan collided with a diesel-filled tanker that was negotiating a U-turn on the way, witnesses said.

It was learnt that on collision, the bus burst into flames, burning most of the passengers beyond recognition.

Witnesses told journalists that the extent of damage resulted from the delayed arrival of rescue teams to the accident spot.

The bus was also carrying heavy metal objects which further propelled the bus and caused serious injuries to the passengers upon the collision before the bus caught fire.

Only two passengers were said to have been rescued and taken alive to a nearby private hospital.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Osun State, Anthony Oko, confirmed the incident.

"No fewer than 14 persons were burnt to death," he said.

The driver of the tanker was nowhere to be found, as he exited the truck and left as soon as the accident occurred.