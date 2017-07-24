Nigeria: Osinbajo Assures Return of Kidnapped Lagos School Boys

Photo: Twitter

#Free6LagosBoys

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has assured parents and guardians of the kidnapped Lagos school boys of the safe return of the children.

In a chat with journalists on the sideline of 60th birthday thanksgiving service of a pastor, Salami Ololade, in Lagos, Mr. Osinbajo said the Federal Government was collaborating with the state's authorities to ensure their safe return.

On May 25, six boys of the Lagos-owned school were abducted by unknown gunmen. In the same school, six staff members and four students were also kidnapped in October, 2016.

The acting president acknowledged that the parents must be going through trauma over the abduction of the children, but said "there should be no doubt at all about the commitment of government in the matter".

"I don't know how many times the governor has spoken to me about this and the Inspector-General of Police, the Commissioner of Police, the DSS and even the Armed Forces.

"I am sure these children will return as quickly as possible; so, we look forward to their return," he said.

Mr. Osinbajo advised children currently on holidays to learn something new outside academics, saying "because it is a long holiday, it is a great time to do something new.

"Those who like to learn a skill, whatever skill that may be, should learn it. I wished that when I was growing up I learned even carpentry".

He said that the children could learn something new that would impact on their lives and their communities in new fields of technology.

(NAN)