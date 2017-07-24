Nigeria: What Buhari Told APC Governors, Others in London

Photo: Premium Times

President Buhari with the APC leaders in London.

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with some All Progressives Congress, APC, party governors and leaders at the Abuja House in London on Sunday, 23rd July, 2017. The President equally described as lies all the negative statements about him.

The presidency had earlier said that some governors and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), we're Sunday afternoon hosted to a lunch by the president.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina said, the Imo state governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, in a telephone conversation with President Buhari, said the president was cheerful and has not lost any bit of his sense of humour.

He said President Buhari also asked each governor about affairs in his state. He said Buhari specifically asked the Transport Minister, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi about the progress of the railway.

According to Adesina,"In a telephone conversation following the meeting of All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and leaders with President Muhammadu Buhari in London Sunday, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, said the President was very cheerful and has not lost any bit of his sense of humour."

"The governor said the party delegation spent more than an hour with President Buhari over lunch, and it was very clear from the discussions that he followed developments at home very closely.

"He said the President was delighted to receive the delegation and asked each governor about affairs in his state. He also asked the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, about the state of the railways.

"When asked to react to all the negative things being said about him, the President just laughed, describing such negative reports as lies. Governor Okorocha said President Buhari was completely unperturbed by the cocktail of lies. He, instead, sent his best wishes to Nigerians.

"According to the governor, Nigerians don't have to worry at all, adding that President Buhari will be back as soon as the doctors give him the green light.

"By our visit to London today, the merchants of lies have been put out of business and Nigerians will not buy the garbage they have been selling. All those who look up to fake news can find better use for their time," Adesina quoted Governor Okorocha as saying.

Governors Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa; Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna; Yahaya Bello of Kogi; and APC National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun, were also in the delegation.