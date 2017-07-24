Kenya: Breakdancing, Singing Duo of 'Nehemiah' Sonko and Igathe Launch Manifesto

Nairobi — County cartels will be a thing of the past if Jubilee Party's candidate for Nairobi governorship Mike Sonko clinches the seat, he pledges.

Speaking during his manifesto launch Sonko also talked tough on war against land grabbers in the city.

"I want to assure Nairobi, that I will deal with the cartels until they are no more. When I am elected, I promise land grabbing will be a thing of the past," Sonko stressed.

He also highlighted proper financial management, education, job creation for the youth and healthcare as his priorities if he wins the polls in August.

Sonko who launched his manifesto together with his running mate Polycarp Igathe on Sunday, promised to bring East Africa's richest city back to its glory.

"In the first a hundred days we promise to digitise service delivery, hold the 'Nairobi we want convention' in three weeks to get views from the public, audit county property and revoke all irregular and illegal contracts, reduce all fees and licenses," Igathe said.

"Our promise is that we will make life long investments, focus on the problems facing Nairobi, we will work with the People of Nairobi, and we will not stop listening to you," he continued to say.

The duo hopes to unseat the incumbent Governor Evans Kidero who they say has performed far below what Nairobians expected and deserve.