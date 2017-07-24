23 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Breakdancing, Singing Duo of 'Nehemiah' Sonko and Igathe Launch Manifesto

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kennedy Kangethe

Nairobi — County cartels will be a thing of the past if Jubilee Party's candidate for Nairobi governorship Mike Sonko clinches the seat, he pledges.

Speaking during his manifesto launch Sonko also talked tough on war against land grabbers in the city.

"I want to assure Nairobi, that I will deal with the cartels until they are no more. When I am elected, I promise land grabbing will be a thing of the past," Sonko stressed.

He also highlighted proper financial management, education, job creation for the youth and healthcare as his priorities if he wins the polls in August.

Sonko who launched his manifesto together with his running mate Polycarp Igathe on Sunday, promised to bring East Africa's richest city back to its glory.

"In the first a hundred days we promise to digitise service delivery, hold the 'Nairobi we want convention' in three weeks to get views from the public, audit county property and revoke all irregular and illegal contracts, reduce all fees and licenses," Igathe said.

"Our promise is that we will make life long investments, focus on the problems facing Nairobi, we will work with the People of Nairobi, and we will not stop listening to you," he continued to say.

The duo hopes to unseat the incumbent Governor Evans Kidero who they say has performed far below what Nairobians expected and deserve.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.