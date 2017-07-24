Nigeria: Fani-Kayode Disagrees Those Who Said Nnamdi Kanu Is Suffering From 'Mental Ailments'

Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode has said that the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, a nonentity or is he suffering from 'mental ailments'

Fani Kayode, disagreeing with retired and former Lagos State Commissioner of Police Abubakar Tsav and others from Benue and Rivers state who had said that Kanu must be suffering from 'mental ailments', said that "Nnamdi Kanu is no nonentity.

And that nonentities can't bring the east to a standstill, can't make tyrants tremble and can't attract massive crowds."

According to a report on Punchng.com prominent indigenes of the ethnic groups in Benue and Rivers states had described the Indigenous People of Biafra leader, Nnamdi Kanu and Biafran agitator as a jester.

Punch reported that retired police chief, and former Lagos State Commissioner of Police Abubakar Tsav, had said Kanu must be suffering from 'mental ailments'.

He said, "I think the man has some mental problems. What is the connection between the Tivs, the Idoma and the Igbo? I think the man needs to see a psychiatric doctor because something is wrong with him.

"He is not well because nothing connects the Tivs, the Idoma to the Igbo. How can he say he wants Benue State to be part of Biafra? He should stay where he is and carry on with his madness. We are not ready to be part and parcel of his madness"

Other prominent indigenes of Tiv, Idoma and Igede, the three major ethnic groups in Benue State who also lashed out at Kanu included, a first-class traditional ruler in Tivland, the Tor Sankera, Abu King Shuluwa; a former Minister of Interior, Abba Moro; a former Minister of State for Education, Professor Jerry Agada and former Economic Adviser to former president Olusegun Obasanjo, Professor Ode Ojowu.