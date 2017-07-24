23 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: D'Banj to Headline 18th Edition of Koroga Festival

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Josephine Mosongo

The 18th edition of the Koroga Festival is just around the corner and if the social media hype and anticipation is anything to go by, it is going to be one epic event. The festival, which will be going down at the Carnivore Grounds, is going to be a two day affair, much like the previous one where Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz headlined the show.

This time around Nigerian star D'Banj, or the Koko Master as he is fondly referred to will be the headliner. Selina singer Eric Wainaina is also on the line up to perform as well as the Nairobi Horns Project.

On the 29th, various deejays both local and international will take the stage as a precursor to the main event which will be on the next day, July 30.

The deejays who will feature are DJ Protégé, DJ Kace, DJ Suraj, EA Wave, DJ Foozak and DJ Slick.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.