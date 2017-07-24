Kenya: D'Banj to Headline 18th Edition of Koroga Festival

The 18th edition of the Koroga Festival is just around the corner and if the social media hype and anticipation is anything to go by, it is going to be one epic event. The festival, which will be going down at the Carnivore Grounds, is going to be a two day affair, much like the previous one where Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz headlined the show.

This time around Nigerian star D'Banj, or the Koko Master as he is fondly referred to will be the headliner. Selina singer Eric Wainaina is also on the line up to perform as well as the Nairobi Horns Project.

On the 29th, various deejays both local and international will take the stage as a precursor to the main event which will be on the next day, July 30.

The deejays who will feature are DJ Protégé, DJ Kace, DJ Suraj, EA Wave, DJ Foozak and DJ Slick.