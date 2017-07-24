Rwanda: Kagame Pledges to Transform Ngoma Town

RPF-Inkotanyi presidential candidate, incumbent Paul Kagame, has promised to transform Ngoma town in Ngoma District, into a modern town to match the development trend in the rest of the country.

Kagame, who was addressing a campaign rally at Kibugo Sector in Ngoma town, said the town infrastructure is outdated and pledged to transform it in the next seven years if re-elected President.

Kagame held three back-to-back rallies in Eastern Province on Sunday. He began from the far-flung Kirehe District (bordering Tanzania) then Ngoma, before ending his tour in Rwamagana District.

"We want to transform Ngoma into a modern town with modern infrastructure, electricity, schools and add more health facilities," Kagame said.

He hailed the people of Ngoma for the hard work and the progress in this district, mainly in agriculture, but said that it's important that such infrastructure facilities are set up in the district to pave way for inclusive development.

"We want transformation that reaches every citizen and in which every one of you plays their part. We have to continue working together to achieve this," he said.

The President urged Ngoma residents, as well as Rwandans in general, to continue working under cooperatives, which he said will expedite development.

Kagame talked about the ongoing works to expand the highway stretching from Kayonza, through Ngoma and Kirehe to to Rusumo border with Tanzania.

He also said the road connecting Ngoma to Bugesera and Nyanza District must be improved in the next seven years.

According to RPF manifesto, 131km of feeder roads were built in the last mandate term (between 2010 and 2017).

Earlier in Kirehe, the incumbent President commended the people of Kirehe for being hospitable, giving an example of the way they welcomed thousands of families that were a few years ago expelled from Tanzania.

Kirehe is also home to Mahama Refugee Camp, where tens of thousands of Burundian refugees have been living since 2015.

Meanwhile, Kagame will take a break from the trail on Monday, and will resume campaigning on Tuesday in the Northern and Western provinces.