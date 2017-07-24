Uganda/Zambia: Cranes Striker Geoffrey Sserunkuma Leaves KCCA FC

Kampala — The Zambian league is fast becoming a favourite destination for Ugandan players.

Yesterday, Uganda Cranes striker Geoffrey Sserunkuma became the latest, in a growing list to make the lucrative switch to the Southern African country from 12-time Ugandan champions KCCA.

"The Buildcon offer including the signing-on fee and salary are figures KCCA couldn't match it," player's intermediary Daniel Ntege told the Daily Monitor.

While no official figures have been quoted it is believed the veteran striker is set to move in a transfer fee in the region of Shs144m-180m from the deal, way higher than the Shs8m KCCA were reportedly offering. He was an unused substitute on Saturday as Cranes thrashed South Sudan 5-1 as a precautionary measure following a midweek injury, is coming off the back of a stellar season with KCCA where he scored 31 goals in all competitions.

The much-traveled striker (pic right) also top-scored with 21 goals in the league as well as scoring six times in both the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup.

He has previously featured for a host of clubs including Wolves, Horizon, Police, Ethiopia's St. George and in South Africa with Bloemfontein Celtic and Vasco da Gama.

Buildcon who were promoted to the Zambian league at the start of this season were 13th on the 20-team topflight league log before yesterday's match against Zanaco.

He joins Cranes defender Isaac Isinde who also joined the big-spending club at the start of the season.

Sserunkuma's signing comes quick on the heels of another Shs65m deal for former Express striker Paddy Tebusweke who completed a move to another topflight Zambian club Mufulira Wanderers on Friday.

Former KCCA players Joseph Ochaya and Herman Wasswa are at Lusaka Dynamos, while Jimmy Bageya is at Napsa Stars and Davis Kasirye at Zesco United.