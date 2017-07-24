Photo: Daily Monitor

Micho’s exit could be formalised with the federation today.

Kampala — If you want to take a quick look into Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic's mind, glide a CD into your player and sing away with Craig David. Walking Away.

On the final whistle of Uganda's 5-1 skinning of South Sudan in a Chan qualifier at Lugogo on Saturday, four-goal hero Paul Mucureezi celebrated away with his match ball and his teammates.

As the pitch was emptying, Micho - wearing a face of troubles - slowly walked towards the right flank of the stadium carrying two jackets. He handed one to a prominent SC Villa fan known as 'Miracle'.

Micho is a legend at Villa, his fourth league title with them in 2004 incidentally the Blues' last.

Then came the post-match press conference. Micho's facial and body language - occasionally letting out a smile to praise and complement Mucureezi's victory speech following the KCCA player's foursome debut - was of a man waiting to explode.

After analysing the match, he snapped: "This country has treated me in some of the most unfair ways. "In the next 48 hours, I will call a press conference to thank everyone and explain everything. After that, I will not say anything more on the matter."

That press conference could be today after Micho meets Fufa president Moses Magogo, whose FA issued a statement Saturday night denying the Serb had quit.

"Mr. Sredojevic hasn't forwarded any communication to Fufa about rumours that he has resigned his post as National team coach of Uganda Cranes," read in part the statement.

"However, in the meeting on Monday, Fufa will find out officially from Mr. Sredojevic about his position on the rumours and his future as Uganda Cranes Coach. Thereafter Fufa and the coach will make an official communication on the matter."

What we know

Daily Monitor understands that the Serb's source of frustrations stems from reported arrears from Fufa, although the federation is adamant they cleared Micho's dues.

Some sources suggest the federation owe the Serb up to $60,000 (Shs216m), a claim Fufa could either confirm today or not.

Micho has shared with this reporter that certain clauses in his three-year contract, which has a year to go, allow him to walk away from 'troubles and find a better day' like Craig David advises, in case Fufa breach it.

Many had expected Micho to quit after the Afcon finals in Gabon but that never materialised. The narrative is that the coach has since been frustrated because the offers never came as was expected.

The offers

But Micho is a fighter, and he will always remind you that Serbians are exactly that. "If I showed you the offers in this phone you wouldn't believe it," he said. Actually, he is said to have been offered a three-year contract (with an option of the fourth) worth Shs8b by an unnamed club.

Sources last week suggested the club Al Alhi Tripoli of Libya.

But Micho insists that if he is to move, it won't be Libya. "The one thing I can tell you, I will not go to an Arab country."

There is also strong talk that the Serb is returning to South Africa's Orlando Pirates, a club he managed in 2006. He could neither deny nor confirm this, insisting he will have to first meet Magogo today.

"I can't comment on destination but my friend, if I go, I will just remove the upper shirt of coach and keep the undershirt of supporter and still be very helpful to Uganda and Ugandan football."

There is a history

This is not the first time Micho is up in arms with Fufa. There was a sustained public spat between him and the Fufa president, Magogo, again over unpaid dues, after Uganda qualified for this year's Africa Cup of Nations last year.

The public strongly supported Micho's right to be paid for his work and was even fiercer towards Fufa after Magogo said the Serb did not know 'how to handle success.' The two parties made up and off to Gabon they went.

Micho took over the role of coaching Cranes in May 2013 from Scottish Bobby Williamson and should he leave, he will go head and shoulders high as the best Uganda coach of our generation after ending 40 years of Nations Cup obscurity.

The farewells

Speaking to one source inside the Cranes camp on Saturday, Micho had already bid goodbye to his coaching staff, from where assistant Moses Basena could take over as the interim manager, before the match against South Sudan.

But the one thing for sure; even with this seemingly looking like no turning back, history between Micho and Fufa advises that anything is possible from today's meeting.

These compromising situations always come about when a coach, with offers not in scarcity, senses an opportunity to make use of certain clauses of his contract.

In this case, Micho would rather be forced out and be compensated rather than resign and walk away with nothing.

On the other hand, you have a federation struggling to pay him slightly above $10,000 (Shs36m) yet the Nations Cup qualifying coach, who has won an unprecedented nine away competitive matches, is confident he deserves more. That is not a federation about to fire Micho.

Micho and Fufa made up after the post-Afcon qualification spat, yet with this latest one, it is difficult to look beyond Craig David's tales. Walking Away is written all over this one.

Micho fact file

Date of birth: 1 Sept 1969 (age 47)

Place of birth: Prokuplje, Serbia

Current team: Uganda Cranes

Youth career as a player

1980-1987: Olimpija Ljubljana

Senior career

1987-1988: Svoboda Ljubljana

1988-1989: Sinđelić Belgrade

1989-1991: Grafičar Belgrade

1991-1993: FK Zorka Subotica

1993-1999: FK Pionir Subotica

Teams managed

1994-2000: FK Palić

2000-2001: FK Spartak Subotica

2001: Yugoslavia U20

2001: FK Hajduk Kula

2001-2004: Villa SC

2004-2006: Saint-George SA

2006: Orlando Pirates

2007: Young Africans FC

2007-2010: Saint-George SA

2010-2011: Al-Hilal Omdurman

2011-2013: Rwanda

2013- Uganda

*Notable honours

With SC Villa (2001-2004)

Four league titles

Kakungulu Cup

Cecafa Cup

With Al Hilal (2010-2011)

Caf Champions League semis in 2011

Caf Confederation Cup semis in 2010

With Uganda

2015 Cecafa

Qualifying for 2017 Afcon

Leading Uganda at Afcon

Last 10 Uganda Cranes coaches

1999: Paul Hasule (Ugandan)

1999-2001: Harrison Okagbue (Nigerian)

2001-2003: Paul Hasule (Ugandan)

2003: Pasculli (Argentine)

2003-2004: Leo Adraa (Ugandan)

2004: Mike Mutebi (Ugandan) 12

2004-2006: Muhammed Abbas (Egyptian)

2006-2008: Csaba László (Hungarian)

2008-2013: Bobby Williamson (Scottish)

2013 to date: Micho