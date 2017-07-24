Nigeria: Police Arrest 5 B'Haram Terrorists After Gun Battle As 9 Surrender

The Kano State Police Command has arrested five suspected members of the Boko Haram sect at Gayawa area of Ungogo local government area of the state after a gun battle with the terrorists.

The suspects are Abba Mohammed of Niger Republic aged 20 years; Usman Buhari aged 23 years from Borno State; Iliyasu Abdullahi aged 46 years old from Gezawa, Kano State; Aisha Ya'u, 25 and Ladidi Yunusa, 27 both of Kwana Hudu Qquarters, Kano State.

The Police said they recovered exhibits from them, including one AK47 Rifle No. 58008821, 49 ammunitions, four magazines, pieces of IEDS, two sets of Air Force Uniform, four Air Force caps, one hand smoke, one military boot and one set of camouflage Uniform.

Others are one Volkswagen Motor vehicle key, one Laptop, one IPad, some pictures of the suspects with military uniform and some operational black masks.

According to a statement signed by Kano state commissioner of Police, Rabiu Yusuf, the suspects were arrested following an active intelligence from the Nigeria Police Force, indicating that the remnants of Boko Haram group who escaped from Sambisa Forest have started regrouping in some states in the North, including Kano State."

He said, "It is because of the concern to ensure that they don't attack any location in any state that the IGP, Ibrahim Idris, set up Joint Police Special Team comprising of Special Tactical Force (STF), Special Anti-Robbery Squad Kano, the Force Intelligence Unit and other undercover operative units as well as conventional police team under the Supervision of CP Kano State Command.

"This Joint team has been on the trail of the remnant of Boko Haram group in various locations in Kano and environs for some time. The Special Police Team has prevented several attempts in various places in Kano and its environs by this Boko Haram Group to attack innocent citizens in Kano".

The statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday further noted: "The sustenance of this operation by Special Forces yielded positive result this morning when the team intercepted the remnant of Boko Haram group while they were about to move to attack public centres, places of worship and other places where people gathered to carry out their means of livelihood.

"The Police Team came under attack of this remnant and they were repelled in the process they were able to arrest five suspects three male and two females three Police operatives sustained injuries from the IEDs and Gunshots Launched on them by this terrorist group they are currently receiving treatment in the Hospital.

"All the suspects confessed to be active members of the BH group that involved in several killings of innocent Nigerians in Kano and other North Eastern States. They equally volunteer confessional statement indicating the planned attack they were about to carry out in Kano and other North Eastern States".

Meanwhile, nine Boko Haram terrorists at the weekend surrendered themselves to troops at Buni Yari in Gujba local government area of Yobe, the army has said.

According to a statement issued by Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, the army spokesman in Abuja, the terrorists included Usman Ali, 22, Ibrahim Matukur, 13 and Usman Hussaini 25.

Others are Ali Baba, Modu Wakil 15, Usman Mahamadu 47, Goni Bukar 50, Modu Konto and Isah Ali 25.

Usman said that the repentant terrorists claimed to belong to the Mamman Nur faction of the Boko Haram terrorists group.

"They said that they deliberately surrendered because they had realised their folly and no longer wish to continue with the criminal terrorists and insurgents activities. Furthermore, they stated that they escaped from the terrorists' hideout at Buk village in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno state," the army spokesman quoted them as saying.

Usman also said that they claimed that there were many more Boko Haram fighters willing to surrender because of untold hardship they suffered.

"They pleaded for sympathy and forgiveness from members of the community, restating that they were misguided and deceived all these years to believing they were fighting a just cause", he added.

According to Usman, they urged the military authorities to make concerted efforts to reach out to other terrorists in the forest, as they are willing to surrender.

Many terrorists in recent time have been surrendering, including 700 who gave themselves up to troops in June.

In another development, Usman said that troops of 103 Battalion also on Saturday neutralised three female suicide bombers who tried to infiltrate their location at Kawuri, Konduga local government area of Borno.

He said the bombers were spotted by a vigilant sentry, while they were trying to access the military location.