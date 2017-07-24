24 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Mpayimana to Reduce Tax on Cagua Clothes

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Michel Nkurunziza and James Habimana

Independent presidential candidate Philippe Mpayimana has promised to reduce taxes on used clothes, popularly known as 'cagua', if he wins the August 4 vote.

Mpayimana was yesterday campaigning in Kigali districts of Nyarugenge and Kicukiro where he told residents that he will support small businesses in the city.

He said that even though government increased taxes on imported used clothes in favour of locally-made products, once elected, taxes should be reduced again until the local textile industry is capable of producing garments at a more affordable price.

According to Mpayimana, discouraging used clothes in favour of local industry is good but that the phase-out should be implemented in such a way that it will not hurt small and medium enterprises.

The independent candidate also assured that he will seek how vendors in Nyabugogo Bus Park can be designated an area from where to operate to ensure order in the park.

Electorate challenge Mpayimana

Some of the city dwellers at Mpayimana's rallies wondered how he would implement the policies, especially since most of them were contradictory.

Karim Shumbusho, a resident from Biryogo Cell in Nyarugenge Sector, said: "You talk about retaining cagua and we know that reducing them has enabled local factories to grow, how will you achieve your promise?"

Shumbusho noted that the candidate contradicted himself when he said he would ensure growth of local textile industry and at the same time keep the influx of imported used clothes.

Another resident, Saidi Hategekimana, advised candidates to pledge what is realistic instead of sugar-coating their manifestos with unrealistic promises.

Today, Mpayimana is scheduled to campaign from Ngororero District in Western Province.

Rwanda

Rayon Rescind Karekezi's Appointment as Head Coach

In a dramatic turn of events, Azam Rwanda Premier League champions Rayon Sports FC have rescinded their earlier decision… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.