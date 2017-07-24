Rwanda: Mpayimana to Reduce Tax on Cagua Clothes

Independent presidential candidate Philippe Mpayimana has promised to reduce taxes on used clothes, popularly known as 'cagua', if he wins the August 4 vote.

Mpayimana was yesterday campaigning in Kigali districts of Nyarugenge and Kicukiro where he told residents that he will support small businesses in the city.

He said that even though government increased taxes on imported used clothes in favour of locally-made products, once elected, taxes should be reduced again until the local textile industry is capable of producing garments at a more affordable price.

According to Mpayimana, discouraging used clothes in favour of local industry is good but that the phase-out should be implemented in such a way that it will not hurt small and medium enterprises.

The independent candidate also assured that he will seek how vendors in Nyabugogo Bus Park can be designated an area from where to operate to ensure order in the park.

Electorate challenge Mpayimana

Some of the city dwellers at Mpayimana's rallies wondered how he would implement the policies, especially since most of them were contradictory.

Karim Shumbusho, a resident from Biryogo Cell in Nyarugenge Sector, said: "You talk about retaining cagua and we know that reducing them has enabled local factories to grow, how will you achieve your promise?"

Shumbusho noted that the candidate contradicted himself when he said he would ensure growth of local textile industry and at the same time keep the influx of imported used clothes.

Another resident, Saidi Hategekimana, advised candidates to pledge what is realistic instead of sugar-coating their manifestos with unrealistic promises.

Today, Mpayimana is scheduled to campaign from Ngororero District in Western Province.