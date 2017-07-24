Nigeria: Buhari Meets APC Chiefs in London, Says I'm Laughing

Photo: Premium Times

President Buhari with the APC leaders in London.

Lagos — In the first reported encounter with government officials since he went on medical vacation to the United Kingdom last May, President Muhammadu Buhari has laughed away negative insinuations about his health, vowing to return to the country once he gets the all clear from his doctors.

President Buhari spoke when he received a delegation of All Progressives Congress, APC, governors, ministers and party officials in London, yesterday.

Among those in the delegation were APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; Governors Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State and the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the President was very cheerful and has not lost any bit of his sense of humour.

The governors, according to Adesina, said the party delegation spent more than an hour with President Buhari over lunch, and it was very clear from the discussions that he followed developments at home very closely.

According to Adesina, "the President was delighted to receive the delegation and asked each governor about affairs in his state. He also asked the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, about the state of the railways.

"When asked to react to all the negative things being said about him, the President just laughed, describing such negative reports as lies. Governor Okorocha said President Buhari was completely unperturbed by the cocktail of lies. He, instead, sent his best wishes to Nigerians.

"According to the governor, Nigerians don't have to worry at all, adding that President Buhari will be back as soon as the doctors give him the green light.

"By our visit to London today, the merchants of lies have been put out of business and Nigerians will not buy the garbage they have been selling. All those who look up to fake news can find better use for their time," Governor Okorocha was quoted as saying.