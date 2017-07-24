Uganda: Can Bobi Wine Survive Robert Kyagulanyi?

Photo: BobiWineLive/Facebook

Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu aka Bobi Wine on the campaign trail.

opinion

"From the ghetto to Parliament", hundreds of posters and placards announced as Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine drove to parliament and took oath as one of Uganda's most decisively elected MP.

Over 70 per cent of Kyadondo East voters rejected both NRM and FDC candidates in favour of Bobi Wine.

DEFIANT NRM

Many NRM stalwarts voted Robert Kyagulanyi but this did not prevent them from attending Sitenda Ssebalu's rallies, especially the last ones over which NRM chairman President Museveni presided. Their message was that whereas they were for NRM and Mzee Museveni, they did not like Ssebalu.

The fate of those NRM members who voted against Ssebalu is, either way, sealed. Does their new MP consider their support crucial? Will their party have any say in what their Bobi Wine does?

Will they follow him to endorse anti-NRM positions when he chooses to do so, especially at the behest of FDC's Dr Kizza Besigye? Will they accuse him of having let them down by supporting defiance despite their support?

Even if they level all these accusations against him, he will not be guilty because he did not promise them anything along those lines. His candidature was independent and it was up to them to interpret or misinterpret his message.

I believe that when the NRM historical, Capt Gertrude Njuba, revealed why she would not back Ssebalu, she was either ignored or it was too late. But those in charge of NRM cannot feign ignorance about the build-up to this fallout.

DP, FDC NO BETTER

FDC, and its life-flag-bearer in Dr Kizza Besigye, did not fare any better. Life-flag-bearer? Yes! FDC accuses Museveni of trying to become life president and to make sure this does not happen, FDC has decided to deploy Dr Besigye against Museveni until the latter dies.

In Kyadondo, FDC fielded a buffoon. The Oxford Advanced Learner's Dictionary defines 'buffoon' as "a clown or jester who says or does foolish things to amuse others... " It is amazing that Kantinti was MP for a constituency in which he was not even a voter. Why Kantinti qualified to contest in Kyadondo East, not once but twice, is another mystery for the Electoral Commission to unravel.

The 63-year-old Democratic Party also suffered its usual ailment of being found redundant by its own. DP members proudly describe Bobi Wine as their party member.

One suspects that they would have wanted him to be their flag-bearer but that he turned them down. Late in the campaign, they announced the withdrawal of their candidate whose name many DPs cannot easily remember. Indeed, most DPs only learnt of their Kyadondo East candidate when she pulled out of the race!

By pulling their candidate out, DP was granting its unsolicited endorsement to Kyagulanyi but there is no doubt that not many voters thought 'Egumire' as they cast their ballots.

YOUTH FEVER

TV footage showed excited youths telling viewers that they had voted Kyagulanyi because "this is our time and the time of the wazee (oldies) is over". Some even said their celebrations were evidence that Dr Besigye had actually won the 2016 election, something NRM-Kyagulanyi supporters will have to contend with.

It is easy to say that the youths are an NRM problem. When I lectured to some young patriots at Shimoni Teachers' College recently, I admitted that NRM, was guilty of creating the youth problem, if it is a problem.

I explained to them that before Museveni, Besigye and others came with NRM the youth population was small because of the five killer diseases. A combination of measles, whooping cough, polio, diphtheria, tetanus and tuberculosis always ensured that not many children reached teen age. Many of those who did would be crippled by polio, rendering them redundant at the very best.

Immunization by NRM/Museveni and education have ensured that many children become young adults with qualifications, but not with enough jobs. But youth is not a permanent docket and the ones I saw on TV are now older by a couple of weeks as I write. The youth in Kyadondo East must remember that Dr Besigye was 30 years old when he became state minister for Internal Affairs in 1986 yet, to some of them, he is still going strong...

SMS TO MENGO

Was Mengo-Buganda a factor in the way Kyadondo East voted? Perhaps not, but Bobi Wine has been causing tremors in Mengo over the land he was thrown out of by a Buganda entity called Nkuluze.

The young musician repeatedly demonstrates his loyalty to his cultural leader through the title 'Omubanda wa Kabaka', but this did not stop his beloved Kabaka's entity from edging him out of a prized plot.

As he struggled with royal agents for what he considers his turf, Bobi Wine was repeatedly warned to back off. The voters were, however, watching and it is not far-fetched to think that the Kyagulanyi vote was, to an extent, a warning message to Mengo on land rights of otherwise loyal Baganda in the kingdom.

WINE vs KYAGULANYI

And what is in store for the victorious candidate?

I may be wrong but I am convinced that Robert Sentamu Kyagulanyi has sounded the death knell for Bobi Wine. The two will not co-exist, especially in our snobbish world.

I hereby advise Kyagulanyi to ensure that Bobi Wine does not supply the MP with 'Ganja' and that if he does, it must be in absolute secrecy. Kyagulanyi's opponents will be looking out for offences that police can tolerate with artistes but not with elected leaders. There is no need to overstate this potential trouble spot.

Bobi's music must obviously suffer but that is something I am told he foresaw and prepared for. His millions of fans are a different matter and he must find a way of appeasing them for what they will see as desertion.

Kyagulanyi must plead with his multitudes not to turn his otherwise spacious home into their lounge. His wife Barbie and the children may tolerate this for some weeks, but not forever. The dangerous option will be a second home where their privacy is guaranteed. But voters will read this as desertion and accuse him of having used them as ladders.

THE LAST LAUGH

In parliament, Kyagulanyi will discover that he can hardly talk about Kyadondo East. UBC chief radio news editor, Innocent Musinguzi, was spot-on when analyzing the results on 'Good Morning Uganda' programme.

He said voters did not mind whether Kyagulanyi performed in parliament but that he is the one they sent there. They are ready to forgive him for this. But this will be of no comfort for Kyagulanyi whose awesome skills as a mobiliser make it imperative that he shows results in Kyadondo East, and not along Parliamentary avenue.

Then, his numerous NRM supporters will want him to see less of Besigye but to meet President Museveni as their messenger. When he goes to Entebbe, his numerous anti-NRM supporters will curse him as a sell-out and prepare vengeance in 2021.

Many years ago when Yoweri Museveni, Kizza Besigye and others introduced 'No-Party Democracy' and 'Individual Merit' politics under NRM, they may not have realised the resilience of the seed they planted. That seed has sprouted in Kyadondo East and I am wondering who will have the last laugh!

The author is a veteran journalist and political commentator.