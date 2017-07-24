Photo: The Independent

Justice Mike Chibita

interview

INTERVIEW: Justice Mike Chibita is the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). He spoke to Ian Katusiime on July 14 about the prosecutors strike and other issues.

In October, you are making four years in office, what would you cite as your three major achievements?

Number one, we decentralised and created something called regional offices where we put an intermediate level in our structure. Previously it was stations and then headquarters- now we introduced that middle tier of regional officers who sit at the High Court circuits. There were 12 high court circuits that's where the judges sit and now we positioned senior officers at those levels so they can supervise and handle cases in their regions before matters come to headquarters.

Two is the introduction of plea bargaining; together with the judiciary we were able to introduce, pilot and roll out plea bargaining in the criminal justice system. This is a system that has reduced backlog and also reduced the cost of criminal trials.

We have boosted the profile of the office of the DPP. It was a directorate and now it is an office, it means we are on the way to becoming an autonomous institution-more staff and a higher profile as far as public service is concerned.

Prosecutors went on strike. Paint for us a picture of how your operations have been affected and what the way forward is.

A strike is never a good thing and it means people are disgruntled but it is peaceful and we are grateful that they have been disciplined. There was no court business. Cases are scheduled, so cases that were due could have been scheduled a month earlier, there are cases which were set up for bail application, others for judgement, others for hearing; so all these had to be given another day- that is already backlog piling up. Two, you have some witnesses who have been paid for to come and testify; so if they come and there is no case, that is money down the drain. They have to be paid again to come, that is if they come anyway and you know witnesses, about 50% of them you have to drag them and kind of coerce them, so getting them another time is really hard.

Now with police, the people they arrest are supposed to appear in court the next day and the strike affected the subsequent people arrested because they are supposed to be produced in court the following day. This creates backlog in police cells because files are not moving. One of the ways this can be handled is that police can give these people bond and then release them back into the community. So those are some of the practical implications.

On the way forward, I have been heavily involved in mediation, the management team has been the middleman between the association of prosecutors and government through Ministry of Justice and both sides have been very receptive.

Many cases have been hampered by insufficient police investigations. What do you think is the problem?

From my understanding, it is lack of resources. Let us talk about forensics, if a murder has been committed, for it to be investigated properly, you have to take samples of blood, all the exhibits at the scene be it a panga, a knife, a bullet have to be taken for forensic analysis and many times to transport a knife you need a refrigerated system which is not easily available. This means having these facilities in all places like Kisoro, Moroto, etc. Wherever you expect a crime to take place, you must have all police stations equipped with that kind of equipment, so that when a crime happens, you take samples. The other thing is training; like all other government departments where people get training on the job, the training is not enough and investigations is a specialised area. There is also morale. Police officers tell us they are not well facilitated. They say they do not have transport or fuel. All these hamper smooth operations.

Let us look at the case of 13 suspects charged with the murder of the late AIGP Felix Kaweesi. Some legal minds say the case brought against them is very weak and more of a witch-hunt against the suspects. Some think you should even drop the charges.

No, no, it is not a witch hunt. People who had been arrested were many more than that. When we did the initial thing, we weeded out some. So we drop the charges as we go along especially if it is a big number that has been arrested.

But now you need to look at the situation here. Due to lack of a tracing and tracking system, we do not have the luxury of developed countries of saying we will pick you when we need you. Supposing we have dropped somebody and then they cross over to the Congo, or just go deep in the villages. So we do not just drop charges. For as long as there is a bit of evidence that links you to the crime, we will hold you.

That is why we have a system of mention so that every two weeks, people are given a chance to come to court and say this one you can drop, this one we can go on-so the matter remains alive. It is why there is a process called committal. When we have a case we can take to court, we commit the people. So when we have enough evidence and we are asked to go trial, we can prosecute.

There are concerns that the office of the DPP is sometimes used to go after politicians like Dr Kizza Besigye. The current treason charge comes to mind because some people think it was more of a comical affair since he did not threaten the establishment.

You know he swore himself in as a president... do you know any other country where somebody can swear himself in? All those arguments you are raising, let us hear about them in court. If somebody purports to swear themselves in, what are they are aiming at? The good thing is prosecution is not a democracy. It is not about what people think, for us we have a standard; once we know that an offence has been committed and there is evidence, we charge regardless of whether there is overwhelming public disgust. That is the beauty of this office which is also its bad side. You do whatever you have to do because we follow the law. But just to put the footnote, nobody can use this office for political purposes. We have good grounds for the treason case that is going on.

There was a tendency sometime back for suspects facing criminal charges in courts to run to civil courts to halt their trials. How are you dealing with this?

We have talked to the judiciary and they have assured me that once a matter is criminal, they will let that particular court handle it. There were some mistakes made but we agreed that if somebody has an application to make before the High Court, that judge is at the same level with that one in the civil courts, so you raise it before that very judge. As you have also observed, it has dwindled.

A March report on backlog reduction said there are over 155,000 pending cases where 44% are criminal. The office of the DPP has partly been blamed for this. How are you addressing this?

I am on the backlog reduction committee and the causes are in the report and one of the biggest causes of backlog is shortage of staff in the judiciary and among prosecutors.

What happens is that once the High Court gives us a cause list (people who are committed for trial) and the judge says we are ready to try them, then we have to come up and we either prosecute them which is 95% of the time or we say we want to get the case out because the average time on remand is four years.

This means that the cases they are trying now are from 2013, and since then, a lot of things could have changed. While we were ready to proceed in 2013, you may find that the witness has now died or changed their mind. A number of things could have happened. Ordinarily, once the judiciary says they are ready to try a person, we also move. So we wait for the judiciary to give us a cause list and then we go ahead.

You have just sent some of your officers to Tanzania for the Jamil Mukulu case. What's their mission?

He was arrested from Tanzania, he had a lot of exhibits there since it is where he was staying. There are a number of things he was arrested with not brought at that time. It is a process, some things were brought but there is always a follow up.

Finally, what is the latest on the Joan Kagezi case?

Investigations have gone on and soon after her death a number of people were arrested, talking about dropping charges- we said none of them is a credible suspect and we dropped against all of them. We have two leads we are following and unfortunately I don't have anything better than that to report. If there is any case I would have loved to resolve immediately, it is this one but unfortunately the people who did it, planned it; they did not do it randomly.

