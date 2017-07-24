Uganda: The Secrets Behind the Sudhir Saga

opinion

Kampala — How BoU is overseeing the biggest asset grab ever

On July 3, Crane Bank which is under receivership by Bank of Uganda (BoU) sued its former owner, Sudhir Ruparelia, and a company called Meera Investments Ltd also owned by Sudhir in what might turn out to be a very interesting case - if it proceeds.

The central bank is making three charges against Sudhir; first that he on several occasions over many years fraudulently took money totaling about Shs340 billion from his own bank; two, that in 2013, he fraudulently shifted ownership of the 48 bank branches from his bank to another company he owned called Meera Investments and then proceeded to charge his own bank very high rent, and three that he failed to remit Shs52 billion to NSSF as his workers' compulsory savings.

According to the summons to Sudhir, the cause of action or reason why he is being sued individually for alleged wrongs possibly committed under the hand of the bank's managers and officials of Meera is because he owned and controlled the two companies 100% even if he deceived BoU, his customers, and auditors about this. The BoU lawyers allege that Sudhir concealed his 100% ownership of Crane Bank by introducing fake shareholders including his wife and three adult children, one Kasiklal Kantaria of a phantom company called White sapphire, one Jitendra Sanghani, and businessman Godfrey Kirumira.

The case is interesting partly because, if BoU had exercised its supervision role of Crane Bank to the letter under the Financial Institutions Act, the alleged wrongs would possibly not have happened or would have been quickly sorted out.

"By suing Sudhir, the central bank is exposing its own incompetence," one source close to the case told The Independent.

After all, Crane Bank is not the first bank to be taken over under similar accusations. In 1999, Greenland Bank was taken over and its founder Dr Sulaiman Kiggundu, who had been a governor of the central bank, was jailed. In 2012, the National Bank of Commerce of then-prime minister Amama Mbabazi, businessman Amos Nzeyi, and current Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda was taken over.

But the Sudhir case also exposes either the incompetence or collusion of the regulators because it is difficult to understand how Sudhir's 100% ownership of the bank could have gone unnoticed for 22 years from 1995 when the bank was opened. By 2015, Sudhir's bank was the fourth largest bank by assets - up to Shs1.8 trillion. But even before he started Crane Bank, Sudhir's unorthodox financial tendencies were well known from the days he was netted at Entebbe airport allegedly with bundles of dollars he intended to illegally take out of the country. It is also difficult to understand how NSSF could have failed, for over 10 years, to collect Shs52 billion from a big company like Crane when it harasses smaller companies every day for smaller sums. Based on a statement made by prominent lawyer who was involved in the Greenland Bank case, Erias Lukwago; who is the Lord Mayor of KCCA, the popular view is that "this is a case of a deal gone bad".

It is perhaps for fear of such dirty details being exposed that neither President Yoweri Museveni and BoU nor Sudhir wanted this case to go to court. They, in fact on March 20 signed a secret deal to ensure Sudhir is not sued.

BoU lapses exposed

Up to this point, claims that Uganda's financial sector is very well regulated by individuals of high integrity, including from BoU, have been unchallengeable. That claim is now shaky. It has also emerged that apart from the principal actors in this case; Museveni, Mutebile, and Sudhir and their trusted confidantes and aides, nobody knows for sure what the Sudhir saga is really about or how it will end. According to some observers, because of the secrecy surrounding what is being seen as expropriation; the state's grabbing of Sudhir's property, other top businesses are likely to reconsider keeping their investments in Uganda. Such investor fear is likely to have a chilling effect and hurt the economy.

As a result, although BoU's taking over Crane Bank was initially seen as a positive move, increasingly and as a result of the incidents in which improper practices within the central bank are being exposed, public opinion appears to be shifting. In its most benign form, BoU is being accused of enforcing "orders from above" and mechanically and blindly running the banking sector in a manner that hurts Ugandans. The target appears to be Sudhir's property.

In a sign that it is aware of the shifting public perception, BoU in an unprecedented move on July 13 issued a statement defending the actions its taking against Sudhir. The BoU statement was responding to accusations on social media that its officials and lawyers were conniving to award themselves billions of shillings in pursuit of the case.

When contacted to comment on some of the concerns that have been raised about BoU, its Director Communications, Christine Alupo told The Independent in an email response that they are constrained in discussing matters pertaining to the court case and related details.

"Until it is disposed of," Alupo wrote, "We will address the enquiries about the process in due course."

What is not clear, according to critics, is why the attorney general's chambers cannot defend the government and instead some of the most expensive private lawyers are hired. According to BoU, it has so far paid Shs398 million to Uganda Revenue Authority as case filing fees. It is not clear how much the private lawyers are charging but BoU said it is ready to settle any fees in accordance with the law. Clearly, the fees will run into billions of shillings in a case that could drag on for months if not years.

Away from the secrets, publicly BoU has said all it wants is for Sudhir to return to Crane Bank about US$ 94 million (Approx. Shs340 billion) that he allegedly fraudulently took from Crane Bank and another Shs52 billion in NSSF benefits for expatriate staff that he allegedly failed to remit to the pensions body.

BoU also wants Sudhir's company Meera Investments Ltd to hand over the titles of the 48 properties previously occupied by Crane Bank across the country. The properties currently are occupied by DFCU and the presumption is that DFCU has to pay rent to Sudhir's Meera.

These cases are before court and The Independent cannot, therefore, discuss whether they have any substance or not. What is clear is that BoU and the government feels so strongly about getting the 48 branches from Sudhir that they only proceeded to court after Sudhir refused to surrender them.

In the process of suing Sudhir, BoU was forced to expose an earlier secret deal they had entered with Sudhir which, among other things, stated that if he gave BoU US$60 million and delivered the 48 titles of the branches, BOU would ensure that he is not sued by any claimant either in a civil or criminal court. Under the agreement, BoU undertook to secure Sudhir from any prosecution and compensate him for any harm or loss caused by prosecution.

Breach of contract

Sudhir has paid US$8 million to cover one case in which he allegedly lent himself money from Crane Bank which is not allowed under banking law. After paying this amount, according to the agreement, BoU was supposed to return some properties to him but didn't.

In a letter dated May 29 which The Independent has seen, Mutebile informed the government, through the Attorney General William Byaruhanga that he had instructed lawyers to start criminal charges against Sudhir because he had refused to comply. When he was approached by this reporter, Sudhir declined to comment.

But his associates intimated that the charges are orchestrated by self-interested individuals. They argue that Attorney General Byaruhanga, who is also a big player in Uganda's real estate sector, has fought with Sudhir over some properties and could be pursuing a vendetta through a lawyer, Timothy Kanyerezi Masembe of the top firm MMAKS Advocates. They point out that Masembe is a longtime Sudhir lawyer who has switched sides. They say under ethical legal practice, Masembe should not be allowed to prosecute his former client.

The Independent contacted Masembe but had not got a response by press time. The other lawyer, David Mpanga of AF Mpanga who is also representing BoU had also not responded by press time.

To prove their case, Sudhir's side argues, in a letter dated May 18, that under the secret agreement BoU was supposed to return to him two titles of properties it had taken as soon as he paid the US$8 million. This position is contained in an April 04 letter to Sudhir by BoU's lawyers, David Mpanga of AF Mpanga Advocates titled "Implementation of the confidential settlement and release agreement".

In the letter Mpanga states that the purpose of the letter was to "set out the implementation timetable of the Agreement so as to make clear what each party is required to do".

Mpanga wrote" "It is understood and agreed that the "exchange of value for value" stipulated in clause 4.1 of the agreement shall be given effect by BoU, upon receiving $8m from you, immediately releasing the securities and duly executed releases of encumbrances of securities".

Since Sudhir paid the US$8m as demanded, he accuses BoU of breaching the agreement and said he was suspending implementing further the agreement, including not handing over the bank branches.

But Mutebile, without disputing that he was breaching the agreement, told the Attorney General that the "Bank of Uganda will not yield to Mr. Ruparelia's demands because those demands have no basis under the terms of the agreement".

Perhaps aware of the back and forth jostling, even after the case was filed, President Yoweri Museveni on July 06 called a meeting between Sudhir and Mutebile and other BoU officials and their lawyers. Museveni wanted the case resolved out of court.

Questions about BoU

The case has raised questions regarding remedies BoU has to protect or recover money in case a commercial bank comes under duress. If BoU has resorted to grabbing almost all of Sudhir's properties in Uganda, what would it have done if Sudhir did not have such property? According to observers, most commercial banks in Uganda control huge deposits but have only the computers and desks in their offices. Most operate in rented offices. So what would BoU attach if they fail?

Sudhir is being punished because he is a Ugandan, who made money in Uganda and invested it in Uganda, a critic of the BoU actions told The Independent. He added that BoU is only able to do this "because it has a lot of power which it is abusing to intimidate and bully Sudhir".

As an example, one observer pointed out; in the March 20 agreement the central bank agreed that Sudhir should pay US$60 million to close the case. But in the July 03 suit before court, that figure has jumped to US$90 million. By the stroke of a pen, it appears, Mutebile has imposed aUS$30 million penalty on Sudhir.

It should be noted that at the time BoU intervened in Crane Bank, it claimed the bank had a cash flow problem that required just US$30 million to be resolved. At the time, Crane Bank was one of several companies under distress and needing a so-called bail-out.

According to information available to The Independent, it was understood that Crane Bank's distress was caused by hitches in the operations of about six important customers whom it had lent big money. Sudhir explained that on the basis of Know Your Customer, he understood that the hitches were temporary. But BoU insisted that Sudhir recapitalises the Bank even after he explained that he needed time to raise the money. In turn, Sudhir requested BoU to exercise its mandate as the lender of last resort and advance him that money. But BoU refused. Sudhir offered to secure the loan from BoU with any of his properties of their choice. But BoU still refused.

Instead of assisting the bank to overcome the challenge, BoU imposed further restrictions on the bank's ability to do business. Crane Bank was stopped from doing all things that a bank does to make money. It was blocked from issuing letters of credit, bank guarantees, and other instruments from which it raised cash. As a result, Crane started losing about Shs600 million a month. And because the bank could no longer issue these instruments, businesspeople started moving their money to other banks who could issue them with these instruments. In effect, BoU's intervention had made a bad cash flow problem turn into a worse liquidity crisis. This was followed by a run on the bank by anxious customers.

At the time, two international investors expressed interest in buying the bank because, despite its woes, it remained an attractive investment. Only a couple of years ago, it had been one of the top five most profitable banks in Uganda and was still the fourth largest bank by assets - up to Shs1.8 trillion in 2015. To crown it all, because it had posted losses the previous year, Crane Bank had a tax credit of $40 million meaning if an investor bought it, they would not pay taxes worth up to $40 million even if it made profits.

Instead of courting these investors, the Central Bank opened a bidding process of one week which included the 2016 Christmas holidays. The investors failed to bid and BoU proceeded to vend Crane Bank - first to Stanbic Bank and later DFCU. It reached a deal with DFCU.

But it didn't sell the bank as a business as had been proposed by some of those involved. Instead, DFCU offered to buy only some of the good loans at US$50 million, which it would pay over a period of 30 months. Then the Central Bank asked it to collect from the bad loans and take a commission of 20 percent.

Sudhir was kept out of all this although at the time of takeover his share capital in Crane Bank was Shs320 billion. In fact, BoU cancelled the funds to zero because, it claimed the bank had bad loans of Shs736 billion according to an audit by PriceWaterHouseCoopers, although when DFCU came in, it said bad loans were Shs536 billion. It is on that basis that BoU asked Sudhir to cough US$60 million on top of his Shs320 billion, to cover for the NPAs.

The Central Bank - sources says- was also forced to inject over Shs450 billion (Approx.US$125 million) into the bank which is about four-times the US$30 million Sudhir was asking. According to sources, the cost of running Crane Bank under BoU jumped to Shs125 billion in three months from the Shs96 billion Sudhir spent to run it for the whole year 2015.

In a twist of events, BoU now wants some of the very properties that it rejected before the wound became a sore. Even some of the major clients that had temporarily failed to pay Crane Bank are now servicing the same loans following takeover of the bank. DFCU reportedly inherited good loans worth Shs800 billion from Crane Bank and is earning Shs200 billion from them in one year. In effect Sudhir is being forced to pay for a problem that has already been resolved.

But the pressure from BoU just keeps piling. In another case, under the confidential settlement of March 20, Sudhir was supposed to give BoU a list of properties whose value was US$42 million. On April 04, Sudhir gave BoU 24 titles including those in prime areas of Nakasero, Kololo, Lumuba Avenue etc. The value of the properties was supposed to be evaluated in a Joint Valuation Process. Instead BoU threw out some titles prompting a meeting on the issue on April 07. At the meeting, it was agreed that BoU should not unilaterally determine the value of properties and that professional valuers should do that instead. At the time, Sudhir added another eight new properties to the list making the total 32 titles. But, Sudhir's side says, even before the valuation is completed, BoU lawyers are piling pressure, claiming he is not complying. It is a deliberate effort to get BOU out of its contractual obligation. Sudhir had agreed to the terms of the secret agreement to avoid prosecution. Now that the case is before court, nothing is clear anymore.

