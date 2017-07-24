Rwanda: Rayon Rescind Karekezi's Appointment as Head Coach

In a dramatic turn of events, Azam Rwanda Premier League champions Rayon Sports FC have rescinded their earlier decision to appoint former Amavubi captain Olivier Karekezi as the club's new head coach, Times Sport can reliably report.

This follows a disagreement between the club's executive committee, led by Denis Gacinya and Rayon Sports Association under which the club operates.

Gacinya had earlier on Thursday announced that they had agreed a two-year deal with Karekezi to replace Djuma Masudi, who resigned a week after guiding Rayon to the league title last season.

He had also revealed that Karekezi would be assisted by his former Amavubi teammates Hamad 'Katauti' Ndikumana, who has been an assistant coach at Musanze FC and Ramadhan Nkuzingoma, as the goalkeeping coach.

However, a day after Gacinya's announcement, Rayon Sports Association, distanced itself from that decision, questioning Gacinya's powers to appoint a coach without their input.

An emergency management meeting was called on Friday at the Association's headquarters at Umukindo House in Gacuriro chaired by their legal representative, Charles Ngarambe, in which the decision was reached to advertise the position.