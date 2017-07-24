Photo: 263Chat

Riot police (file photo).

Gweru police crushed an MDC-T youth demonstration on Saturday where protesters were demanding reforms from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) ahead of 2018 general elections amid reports that more than five youths were arrested.

Petitions by the demonstrators included demands that ZEC must be an independent body which should "conduct impartial and transparent elections".

The youths also demanded to clarification on the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) system, which they claimed is shrouded in secrecy.

"We demand to know what company ZEC is using for the central system to store voter data," read part of the petition.

"We demand to know the custodian of the BVR kits and Central System. It also remains very unclear how the BVR kits will be maintained.

"We know Laxton Group is only providing kits without the central system and we need clear answers on who is the second BVR company and the custodian of voter data."

The protesters also demanded an increase in voter registration centres in urban areas as well as for ZEC to not use the 2013 voters roll and for the electoral body to investigate anomalies in the recent Chiwundura by election.

Gweru lawyer, Claudius Makwara, of Gundu and Dube legal practitioners who is representing the arrested youths said the arrested youths were detained at Gweru Central police station without any charges pressed against them.

"There are more than five youths arrested and when I went to Gweru Central Police Station this afternoon no charges had been preferred against the protesters," Makwara said.

Acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende could not be reached for comment.