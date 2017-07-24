24 July 2017

By Elijah Phimbi

Administrators of Malawi's elite football league Super League of Malawi (Sulom) have confirmed that the much awaited Blantyre derby between current league leaders Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and former champions Nyasa Big Bullets is on this coming weekend.

According to Sulom, the two teams will travel to Lilongwe to sort each other out at the magnificent 40,000 seater Bingu National Stadium (BNS) on Sunday 30th July 2017.

The teams will be forced to travel and play in Lilongwe due to shortage of a venue that can host a game of such magnitude in the Commercial City of Blantyre.

This follows the closure of the biggest venue in the South Kamuzu Stadium which is in bad state and is seeking renovations.

The star studded Wanderers are comfortably leading the log standings with 28 points from 11 games while Bullets are on position four with 18 points from the same number of games.

Below is a complete fixture list for week 13 of the top flight league:

Saturay 29th July 2017. -Silver Strikers versus Dwangwa United @ Nankhaka. -Kamuzu Barracks versus Master Security Services. Azam Tigers versus Premier Bet Wizards @ Chilomoni Stadium.

Sunday 30th July 2017. -Red Lions versus Moyale Barracks Balaka Stadium. -Civil Sporting Club versus Dwangwa United @ Civo. -Blantyre United versus Mafco @ Chilomoni Stadium. Nyasa Big Bullets versus Mighty Be Forward Wanderers @ Bingu National Stadium.

