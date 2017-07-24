Kenya: Lupita Featured on All-Black 2018 Pirelli Calendar

Oscar Award winning Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o is one of the cast of the 2018 installment of the Pirelli calendar, a cast of entirely black models and celebrities.

The cast also includes RuPaul, Puff Daddy, and Naomi Campbell.

Next year’s calendar features an ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’ theme, which has been styled by new British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and for the first time in its 50-year history, it showcases an all-black cast.

Model Duckie Thot led the cast as Alice, and 12 Years a Slave star Lupita donned a set of ears to be the Dormouse, while Naomi and Puff – whose real name is Sean Combs – are royal beheaders and RuPaul is the Queen of Hearts.

Whoopi Goldberg was photographed in tangerine as the Royal Duchess and Djimon Hounsou donned a crown to be the King of Hearts.

BLACK PRIDE

The calendar also features the likes of Slick Woods, Lil Yachty, Adwoa Aboah, Sasha Lane, and they posed for photographer Tim Walker in London this spring.

“For two or three years I’ve had this ambition to tell Alice with an all-black cast. I got fascinated with that idea because it’s never been done. Pirelli came to me and said, ‘We want you to be you’, and they allowed me to tell the story exactly how I wanted to tell it, & #8221; Tim said of his concept for the shoot.

Meanwhile, rap mogul Puff Daddy “moved mountains” to be involved in the calendar because he felt there needed to be “an unapologetic expression of black pride.”

The calendar is incredibly exclusive and can’t be bought, as it is given out as a corporate gift to a restricted number of Pirelli customers and celebrities.