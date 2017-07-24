24 July 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Police Arrest 3 Men Over Discovery of Fake K2000 Scam

By Joel Chirwa

Malawi Police in Rumphi District have arrested three people for possessing counterfeit money in K2000 bank notes amounting to over K1 million.

Rumphi Police spokesperson Victor Khamisi confirmed the arrest in an interview, saying the suspects were picked from different locations around Rumphi Trading Centre.

He said police got wind of the incident after a local farmer had sold three bales of Burley tobacco at a price of K250, 000 but noticed that some of the notes looked abnormal.

"The complainant realised that he had been duped after noticing that some of the notes he received from one of the suspects looked suspicious. He then reported to police," he said.

First to be picked was Steve Phiri, 29, from Tambiri Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Dzowole in Dowa District and Semion Watson, 31, from Santhe Village in TA Santhe, Kasungu.

"The two suspects said during interrogation that the money was given to them by Mabvuto Kawonga from Nalambi Village in TA Mwaulambia in Chitipa District.

Khamisi said out of K250, 000 that led to the arrest of the two suspects, notes worth K86, 000 were genuine while the remaining notes were counterfeit.

He added that when police conducted a search at Kawonga's residence, they found that he had more counterfeit money amounting to K914, 000 in K2000 fake notes.

