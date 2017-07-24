24 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Chipukeezy: Why Africans are 'Not' Welcome at BET Awards

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Boniface Nyaga

It’s probably the irony of the century but it seems Africans are not very welcome at The Black Entertainment TV (BET) awards.

For years now we have heard stories of African artistes boycotting the BET Awards citing ill treatment but it seems things are not about to change.

Kenyan comedian Chipukeezy got a first hand experience of this during his tour to the United States. He got to go to the awards on invitation from his all-time idle Kevin Hart, but the outing was a bitter-sweet experience.

On one hand he got to hang out with his favorite star in the world, but on the other he experienced the discrimination that black America dishes out on Black Africa.

We are really not so welcome there, I think it ' s because they don ' t really know about us there. Maybe if we celebrated our own and created our own platform here we would be as big as they are, he says of his experience.

Back from the States and ready to thrill, Chipukeezy is already preparing for a third dishing of his one man show The Funny Truth that goes down on Friday at the Alliance Francaise.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.