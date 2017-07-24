Tanzania: Four Workers of Mbozi District Council Suspended

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has suspended four workers of the Mbozi District Council including its Acting Executive Director (DED) Erisey Ngoyi, for abuse of office.

Speaking to staff of the council during the fourth day of his visit, the Prime Minister said corruption, misuse of public property and office were widespread in the Mbozi District Council.

"This council is stinking with corruption, graft and is facing lots of accusations as there is no solidary to the extent of turning the council into the farm of an old woman," said the PM.

He mentioned one of the methods used in stealing the government's funds as automobile fixing, whereby he said there were some unofficial garages, which he mentioned as including Juliis Disel, Casava and Mkwaji garages.

Majaliwa mentioned the names of the workers he had suspended as Acting Director Erisey Ngoyi; Procurement Officer Remy Haule; Treasurer Noel Somon and Cashier Bahati Chomoka.

The Prime Minister also directed the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) to arrest the workers and carry out investigations into the allegations facing them and that he be informed of the results of the investigations and be given recommendations.

Clarifying, the Acting Council Director, Erisey Ngoyi said proper procurement procedures were followed in obtaining the tenderers, who were fixing the vehicles of the council.

However, the acting director failed to answer the question as to why they were purchasing spare parts instead of owners of the garages.

For his part, the chairman of the Mbozi District Council, Mr Erick Ambakisye, admitted being aware of the process of obtaining the tenderers after executives worked on initial stages and then okayed by meeting of a civic council.