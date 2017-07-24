Zimbabwe: Mutambara Takes Book Launch to London

Former Deputy Prime Minister Arthur Mutambara takes his new book launch to London this week as he continues marking his surprise return to the public fold after a lengthy hiatus.

The one-time MDC-M leader first launched his book "In search of the elusive Zimbabwean dream: An autobiography of thought leadership Vol. 1" before an audience of civil society and opinion leaders, western diplomats as well as his university contemporaries in Harare last month.

The book is an account of the former student leader's exploits from his humble village beginnings right through his illustrious life as the country's deputy premier between 2009 and 2013.

Mutambara, who disappeared from the public domain soon after the expiry of the inclusive government tenure in 2013, has had similar launch events in Bulawayo and in South Africa, home to over a million Zimbabwean economic exiles.

But the robotics professor, who has revealed less about his own political future, has not stopped from creating hype around his new book.

The two-hour London launch ceremony is set for this Friday at the University of Westminster.

During the event, Mutambara promised to proffer his opinions on Zimbabwe's status quo.

He however, refused to respond to similar questions when called by NewZimbabwe.com on Saturday, insisting he did not want to "pre-empt London".

During his Harare launch, Mutambara took time to pour scorn on Zanu PF politicians currently tearing each other apart in attempts to position themselves for President Robert Mugabe's succession.

Mutambara also cast doubt over the First Lady Grace Mugabe's perceived presidential ambitions, suggesting her questionable academic credentials placed her far from being a good choice for the country's top job.

"Avo (referring to Grace's still picture on his power point presentation) we didn't supervise them. It means they are not qualified to be presidents because if I couldn't supervise you, you are not ready.

"Come on! Dr (Simba) Makoni, are they ready these people?" he said to laughter from a gallery that was full of politicians, members of the academia and civil society activists," Mutambara said then.

Grace Mugabe holds a highly disputed PhD.