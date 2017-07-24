Tanzania: Tokyo Assures Dar of Continued Financial Support

THE embassy of Japan has assured Tanzania of its continued support on development projects in the Iringa region and other areas in its quest to support the Fifth Phase Government led by President John Magufuli.

The embassy has helped in the construction of Idodi Secondary School's dormitory at a cost of 270m/-.

Speaking during the official inauguration of the dormitory, the Japanese Ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Masaharu Yoshida, said the money was donated by the people of Japan who appreciate development projects being undertaken by the Tanzanian government.

He added that construction of the dormitory was done after a request from the Ismani Member of Parliament and Lands and Human Settlements Development Minister, William Lukuvi, who made the appeal soon after the dormitory was gutted down by fire.

"Mr Lukuvi gave us a request for several development projects including the Isimani Secondary School girls' hostel that was constructed between 2005 and 2008, the Mlowa Health Centre's Outpatient Department (OPD) as well as the purchase of the Centre's motor vehicle," he said. The envoy said that an agreement for the construction of the Idodi School's dormitory was signed in February 2016.

"I am glad to witness the completion of this project and it is gratifying to see that this hostel can now accommodate 208 students," he insisted.

Mr Yoshida added that because of the great supervision that was done, a Japanese company, Koyo Corporation, had also offered to supply the solar electricity to all students staying in the dormitory. He also promised to support the Magufuli-led government under its famous slogan: 'Hapa Kazi Tu'.

Iringa Regional Commissioner (RC), Amina Masenza and Mr Lukuvi, thanked the Japanese government for its support and assured the envoy that the dormitory would be well preserved so that it can help the students in the region.