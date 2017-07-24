24 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Yet Another Hilarious Song Takes Facebook by Storm

Photo: Pastor Kanyosto/Facebook
Pastor Kanyosto

A hilarious Photoshop song has taken the internet by storm.

The song, titled Mutashtuka by Pastor Kanyosto, has been shared multiple times attracting thousands of comments.

In the song, the hilarious lyrics keep repeating the words Mutashtuka while painting different scenarios of good life.

In the lyrics, the singer says his haters will say its Photoshop when he boards a plane or is photographed with prominent personalities.

The song has excited users who have likened it to the recent Yaliyo Pita si Ndwele hit by comedian MC Njagi.

Pastor Kanyoto’s hilarious hit has been directed by Kabu wa Jesus who is the creative director of the gospel hit Thitima .

