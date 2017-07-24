Rwanda/Uganda: Amavubi Turn Focus to 3rd Round Tie Against Uganda

After eliminating Tanzania in the CHAN second round qualifier return leg, Amavubi has now turned focus to the third round tie against Uganda next month. Rwanda eliminated Tanzania on 1-1 goals aggregate following a goalless draw in the second leg played on Saturday at Kigali Stadium.

Rwanda will face Uganda next month in the third and final qualification round after the Uganda Cranes humiliated the South Sudan 5-1 in the second leg, following a goalless draw in first leg.

After seeing his team through, Amavubi head coach Antoine Hey said: "We are happy to reach the next stage of the competition; our ultimate goal is to qualify for the finals tournament in Kenya. We're going to continue to prepare because the next round is going to be even tougher."

Hey urged the players to look forward to the next game against Uganda with optimism but also prepare in the best way possible both physically and mentally.

"I like the way the team handled the game today but obviously there is room for improvement," added Hey.

The former Kenya coach further noted that, "Tanzania created so many scoring chances but we also missed a couple of them especially in the second half, but we will take a scoreless draw because it means that we're through to the next round. We wanted to win but failed."

Amavubi will resume training camp next Monday in preparation for the Cranes tie.

"We had a clear game plan and it worked so well until the end. The game was very tough but the players gave their best and I am happy for qualification," admitted the German, who is still looking for his first win, having drawn two and lost once in the first three competitive matches.

In the first leg played in Mwanza, Amavubi team secured the lead - and a potentially vital away goal in the 18th minute through forward Dominique Savio Nshuti before Himid Mao equalised from the spot kick when defender Aimable Rucogoza handled Simon Msuva's attempt.

Tanzania head coach Salum Mayanga said, "I can only give credit to the Rwanda players, they defended well, they deserved it. We created a lot of chances but failed to score because they were better prepared physically and mentally to defend well."

"I am disappointed we didn't get anything from the game but I must salute my players, for they gave their best to get something but we just couldn't get the goal, but overall I'm happy with the effort of my players," he said after the match.

Tanzania dominated the proceedings in the first half creating numerous scoring chances but couldn't get behind Hey's team, who came into the game knowing a scoreless draw would see them through.

Goalkeeper and skipper Eric 'Bakame' Ndayishimiye will miss the first leg game against Uganda after receiving a second yellow card following the one he got last week in Mwanza.

The third round winners will qualify to represent the East and Central African Zone at next year's finals tournament, alongside hosts Kenya from January 11 to February 2, 2018.

Saturday

Rwanda 0-0 Tanzania (Agg. 1-1)

Uganda 5-1 S. Sudan (Agg. 5-1)