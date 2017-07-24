Cameroon: 750 Youths Begin Holiday Job in Douala II

The council's employment programme is placed under "Operation No Plastic Waste in Douala II."

Markets, gutters, streets and public places are being made clean by 750 youths employed by the Douala II Council, within its "Youth Employment" programme. The 10 edition of the "Youth Employment" Programme by the Douala II Council kicked off Tuesday July 18 with an official launch ceremony at the esplanade of the council in New Bell. Objectives are to fight poverty and help defray academic cost in the course of the soon to start school year. The programme, which is placed under the slogan "Operation No Plastic Waste in Douala II," seeks also to fight poverty and idleness during the summer vacation by offering holiday makers (students) job opportunities such as include cleaning up gutters, markets and public places, as well as getting rid of plastic wastes littering the municipality within 12 days for an allowance to each. Furthermore, beneficiaries will participate in awareness-raising and sensitisation seminars on the subject of hygiene and sanitation within the period. The first segment of the 750 holiday makers went to work immediately after the launch ceremony to round up on July 31. Marita Achuo, beneficiary, says the allowance she will receive at the end of the job will, in addition to her school needs, help her obtain those things she needs which her parents may not provide for her. Denise Fampou, Mayor, exhorted the youths to shun confrontation, fighting, absenteeism and properly handle tools given them throughout their working periods. Only youths of between 16 and 29 years were considered for the job. "Nevertheless, some were employed who are below the minimum age limit, particularly those who were promoted to Upper Sixth; we think that their financial demands are higher," the Mayor pointed out. From its onset 10 years ago until now the programme has witnessed a steady increase from 100 to 750 holiday makers recruited.