21 July 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Commendable Accomplishments Through SWP

Asmara — The coordinator of the Students' Summer Work Program, Mr. Fitiwi Woldegergis indicated that so far commendable achievements have been registered through the summer program.

The program that commenced in the first week of July, about 28 thousand students as well as 1400 teachers, health and agricultural experts are participating from 150 stations in 45 sub-zones. 925 tree seedlings are expected to be planted though the program.

The program includes construction of terraces and water diversion schemes as well as canals for water pipelines and holes for planting tree seedlings.

Since the commencement1994, 420 thousand students out of which 35% female have participated in the 20 rounds of the Students' Summer Work Program and that water and soil conservation, forestation, maintaining school material and other activities have been implemented.

