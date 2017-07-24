21 July 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: 18 Percent of Candidates Fail in the National Secondary Examinations

3000 out of 18239 National Secondary Examinations candidates failed, Ministry of Education announced as it released the results.

Somalia government on Friday released the results of the concluded National Secondary Examinations with nine students from Mogadishu appearing on the top ten best students.

The tenth student is from the Ahlul Sunna wa Jamaa controlled are of Guriel in Galgadud.

The government pledged that the top students will be awarded scholarships to study abroad.

Out of the 18239 candidates who sat for the exams 15356 passed according to Abdirahman Abdulle the Education Minister.

From those who passed 5094 were female.

The 2017 Secondary School National Examinations was the first standard exams in Somalia since the civil war broke out in 1991.

