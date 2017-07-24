Blantyre United resurgence seems to be gaining momentum with back to back wins in the TNM Super League as newly promoted side thumped Premier Bet Wizards 2 nil at Chilomoni Stadium to move out of the drop zone on the log table.

Jide Mbandambanda and Ibrahim Sadick were a thorn to Wizards defence led by Flames defender Dennis Chembezi.

United controlled affairs at the centre with Jelesi Lufeyo on loan from Nyasa Big Bullets having a poor game. Lufeyo had several misspasses which could could have costed his side dearly.

However, despite failing to find the back of the net on several attempts, United were in front pass the half hour mark, this time Mwai wawo Kampezeni making no mistake but getting his name on the scoresheet.

Soon after the recess, United still looked the most aggressive side going upfront but their efforts were endless with Sadik at one occasion failing to connect home a Mbandambanda flick.

Mbandambanda ensured maximum points are in the bag for United mid way the second half with a clever finish from a move ochestrated by Sadik. Despite making some several changes late into the game, Wizards could not savage something on the day with United walking tall having registered consecutive wins in the league for the first time since the kick off.

Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, BT United interim Coach Safarao Pompi praised his players for the victory.

"I am happy for the players. They really put up a fighting spirit and never allowed Wizards play their usual passing game. Perhaps that was our key point. On the other hand, am happy because we have silenced our critics who thought we will be out of the league before midway the season," said Safarao.

For his part, BT United Coach Trevor Kajawa admitted the loss and refused to rule out their targets for the season.

"United were a better team on the day. We failed to play our usual passing game and they capitalised on that. We are passing through a bad patch having started the season on song but we hope to recover soon. Our target is to finish within the top 8," said Kajawa.

The loss meant Wizards have now registered three back to back losses in all competitions while United resurgence has moved them out of the drop zone.