Following complaints by members of the public, the Lushoto district council has reduced the levy charged daily for vegetable and crop sellers at the Lushoto main market to Sh. 500 from Sh.1,200.

There had been a tug of war between the local leaders over the issue.

Lushoto MP Shabaani Shekilindi said the move has come as great relief to vegetable hawkers and other foodstuff sellers at the central market and denied reports that it will bring down the daily earnings of the market.