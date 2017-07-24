Nigeria: Attempt to Recall Melaye Uncalled for, Slap On Our Face - Senator's Kinsmen

Abuja — The attempt to recall the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, from the Senate is uncalled for and a slap on the face of the entire people of the senatorial district, the Ayetoro-Gbede Community in Ijumu local government area of Kogi State has said.

The community, where Senator Melaye hails from, in a statement at the weekend under the auspices of Ayetoro-Gbede Development Association (AGDA) said it was "amazed" that her son, who is adjudged to be the Best Senator of the Year 2016 and with the highest number of Motions moved on the floor of the Senate in the history of Nigeria's National Assembly will be the target of an instigated recall move.

According to the statement jointly signed by Mr. Samson O. Arowosafe and Elder Olaolu T. Eniolorunda, national president and chairman of Board of Trustees (BoT) of AGDA respectively, Senator Melaye has done nothing wrong to warrant his current travails, hence the community will continue to identify with him in the struggle to "liberate the suffering masses" of Kogi state.

"We have watched closely, the matter being orchestrated by persons or masquerades, to recall our dear son. The attempt is not only a slap on the face of the entire community but on the entire people of the Western Senatorial District of Kogi in general.

"We further state categorically and unequivocally that our son, Distinguished Senator Dino Melaye, has done nothing wrong to deserve attempts by anybody even to terminate his life. As a megaphone for the voiceless people, his voice is the echo of God. Anybody that is fighting him is contending with God," they said.

AGDA pointed out that the community prayed for "change" in the state and God answered her prayers, adding that it was however sad to note that the change is now transmitting "negative tunes" even as it noted that the quality of life of Kogi people is being eroded by the nonpayment of their legitimate wages, among other forms of maladministration by the state government.

"We therefore want to join our voices to align with all Okun people, APC leadership, and all Nigerians, to stop the phony exercise... We have confidence in the voice of the people which is the voice of God that our son will overcome all persecutions.

"We strongly appeal to all powers that-be, at whatever level to de-escalate the tension in the Western Senatorial District of Kogi State over the recall saga and divert the meagre resources of the people to what will raise the bar of their quality of life. Allow our son, Distinguished Senator Dino Melaye, to focus on the responsibilities bestowed on him by the people and God to serve the people," they added.