Tanzania: Uproot MLND Infected Stalk, Farmers Told

Arusha — Farmers have been advised that the only way to contain the Maize Lethal Necrosis Disease (MLND), which has ravaged farms in the northern region, is to uproot the infected stalk and bury it.

A senior research scientist with the Arusha-based Selian Agricultural Research Institute (Sari), Kheri Kitenge said here over the weekend that despite intensive research in the last three years, there was no local solution found to contain the viral disease.

He told the deputy minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Development, William Ole Nasha, that the disease has continued to ravage farms and that no chemicals have been found to be effective in containing it.

He said researchers are now focusing their trials on maize seeds which are resistant to the viral attacks, warning that it may take time before the desired seeds are found.

"We have spent over three years testing various pesticides which can kill the virus, but so far we have not been successful. Now we will try another option of disease resistant seeds," he said.

He admitted that the disease, which was first identified in the country in 2013, has ravaged maize farms in most of the northern regions, specifically Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Manyara and Mara, lowering production considerably. The deputy minister urged the researchers to work tirelessly in finding a lasting solution to the crisis, saying the government would support the institute.

He admitted that although intensive research was underway on how to contain it, the disease still posed a major threat for maize production.

"MLND can wipe out a maize field by 100 per cent. The only thing our farmers have to do to contain it at the moment is to uproot the affected maize and plant improved seeds," he pointed out. The disease was identified in Kenya in 2012 and Tanzania a year later. Although it has not been reported in the southern regions, there are fears it can spread there, posing a threat to the country's staple crop.