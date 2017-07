Johannes Nambala won a silver medal in the Men's T13 400m final at the IPC World Championships on Friday evening.

The race was won by Paralympic champion Mohamed Amguoun of Morocco in a new world record time of 46,92 seconds.

Nambala came second in 48,43, while Mohamed Hamoumou of Algeria in 48,65.

It was Nambala's second silver medal at the Championships following his second place in the 200m final on 18 July.