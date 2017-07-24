Namibia: Nambala Wins Second Silver

Johannes Nambala won his second and Namibia's third medal at the International Paralympic Committee World Athletics Championships on Friday night when he came second in the Men's T13 400m final.

The race was won by Mohamed Amguoun of Morocco who broke his own world record with a time of 46,92, while Nambala won silver in a season's best time of 48,40 seconds.

Mohamed Hamoumou of Algeria came third in 48,65 seconds.

It was a great run by Amguoun, who finished more than 10m ahead of Nambala, while he also smashed his previous world record of 47,15 which he set at the Rio Paralympic Games last year. On that occasion Nambala came second in a personal best time of 47,21, but he could not improve on that on Friday night.

In the same race, Namibia's Eino Mushila finished eighth overall in a season's best time of 54,61 seconds.

It was Nambala's second silver medal at the championships after he also came second in the T13 200m final on 18 July in a time of 21,81, finishing behind Jason Smyth of Ireland who won gold in 21,40.

Ananias Shikongo and his guide Even Tjiviju won Namibia's third medal when they also won a silver medal in the Men's T11 100m final on 15 July.

David Brown of the United States won gold in 11,20 seconds while Shikongo won silver in a personal best time of 11,33 seconds.

Last Thursday, Shikongo suffered a shock exit from the T11 200m final when he finished second in his heat in a time of 23,31.

It was not good enough to make the final as only the three heat winners and the fourth best time qualified for the final. Shikongo missed out on a place in the final by a mere 0,03 seconds, as the fourth spot went to Di Dondong of China in a time of 23,28.

Another Chinese athlete Zetan Fan won the T11 200m final on Friday in 23,28 seconds, followed by David Brown (23,35) and Di Dongdong (23,77).

At the previous IPC World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar two years ago, Namibia won a total of four medals.

Nambala won gold in the T13 200m and bronze in the T13 400m; Shikongo won silver in the T11 200m; and Johanna Benson won bronze in the women's T37 200m.