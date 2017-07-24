Africa: CHAN 2018 Qualifiers - Taifa Stars Ready for Amavubi Return Leg Clash

Amavubi center-back Aimable 'Mambo' Rucogoza has said the team is not under pressure ahead of the 2018 Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) second qualification round, second leg against Tanzania on Saturday at the Kigali Stadium in Nyamirambo.

The hard-tackling Bugesera FC defender admitted on Wednesday that the team is confident going into the home leg needing just a draw to progress to the third and final round where they will face either Uganda or South Sudan.

"We got a good result from the first leg and with the training we're having in preparation for the second leg, I am quite positive that we're in the right position physically and mentally to eliminate Tanzania," Rucogoza said.

The 31-year-old added, "Our target is to beat them. We are doing all we can to win but we know the game will even be more difficult than the first leg in Tanzania. Nonetheless, we are not under any pressure as we are going to play at home in-front of our fans and families."

Rucogoza returned to the national team fold after six years-the last time he featured for Amavubi was during the 2011 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup under Ghanaian coach Sellas Tetteh.

The veteran center-back started his career with Rubavu-based league side Marines FC before moving to KIST, Rayon Sports, Nyanza FC, Espoir and Gicumbi FC.

Amavubi held Taifa Stars to a 1-1 draw in the first leg played last Saturday in Mwanza. AS Kigali's new signing, Dominique Savio Nshuti put Rwanda ahead after 18 minutes before Himid Mao equalised for the hosts from the penalty spot in the 35thminute.

The winners between Rwanda and Tanzania will face either Uganda or South Sudan in the third and final qualification round next month where only eventual winners will qualify to represent the East and Central Africa Zone, alongside hosts Kenya.

South Sudan and Uganda played a goalless draw in the first leg in Juba, while the second leg will be played in Kampala this weekend.