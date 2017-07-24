Namibia, Kenya Win to Set Up Appetising Finale

Namibia beat Uganda 48-24 in Kampala on Saturday to stay firmly on track to retain the Africa Rugby Gold Cup for the fourth year in a row.

Namibia led 22-10 at halftime and ran in a total of seven tries to complete a comfortable victory which sees them remaining at the top of the log on 20 points from four matches.

Their closest rivals, Kenya also recorded a comfortable 41-22 victory away to Zimbabwe in Bulawayo to remain second on the log on 17 points, and set up a mouthwatering finale when Namibia and Kenya clash in Windhoek next Saturday.

In Kampala, Uganda took an early lead when their lock forward Asuman Mugerwa charged over from a maul for a try converted by fullback Philip Wokorach.

Fly half Cliven Loubser opened Namibia's account with a penalty, and the visitors took the lead for the first time when centre Justin Newman touched down after a fine break by his centre partner JC Greyling.

A Wokorach penalty drew Uganda level at 10-10, but Namibia continued to attack and two expansive tries by scrum half Damian Stevens and wing Johann Tromp gave them a 22-10 lead at the break.

Newman went over for his second try early in the second half when he dotted down a grubber kick by Loubser and when wing David Philander dived over in the corner Namibia were well ahead at 34-10.

Uganda had a brief comeback with tries by replacement scrum half Eric Mula and fullback Wokorach, but Namibia finished stronger and completed an emphatic victory with two more tries in the final three minutes.

Replacement hooker Niel van Vuuren first went over from a driving maul, while Gino Wilson touched down after a fine backhand pass by Tromp.

It was a fine victory by Namibia who controlled the forward exchanges, while their backs displayed some dazzling counterattacks and spectacular handling skills.

Kenya, meanwhile, remained on Namibia's tail with a 41-22 victory against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, after leading 17-12 at halftime.

Kenya scored five tries through Wilson K'Opondo, Samson Onsomu, David Chenge, Moses Amusala and Martin Owila, which were all converted by winger Darwin Mukidza, who added two penalties for a personal tally of 16 points.

The victory saw Kenya maintaining their unbeaten run in the Gold Cup, with their only blemish being a 33-33 draw against Uganda in Nairobi.

It was an impressive victory by Kenya against a Zimbabwean side which had given Namibia a big fright in Windhoek the previous weekend, before Namibia won 31-26.

On this evidence, Namibia will have to be at their best if they want to beat Kenya and retain the Gold Cup next weekend.