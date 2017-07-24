Tanzania: US Calls for Local Empowerments to Achieve 2025 Vision

Dar es Salaam — There is a need to empower local Tanzanians to develop health and education by promoting communities' to build the economy, if the country is to achieve the 2025 development vision.

This was said by U.S. Embassy in Tanzania, which has been at the forefront in partnering with the government in pushing its development drives in various sectors.

The Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Dar es Salaam Inmi Patterson revealed this during her tour in Iringa as part of the Embassy's initiative in the mission.

"The broad scope of our commitment to Tanzania reflects the depth of the relationship between our two countries," said Chargé d'Affaires Patterson during a visit to Luganga Primary School in Kilolo District, where the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)-funded "Tusome Pamoja" project. The project supports primary school education through new learning materials, training for teachers and administrators, and increased engagement among parents and communities.

"Our partnership and cooperation with the Tanzanian people has been at the heart of our relationship over the last half century, and we are proud to be a partner for Tanzanians in their efforts to build a peaceful, prosperous, secure, and healthy Tanzania. I am confident that the commitment will continue, and that relations between our countries will flourish."

A key region for U.S. Government partnership since 2010, Iringa hosts a wide range of U.S. Government training and development assistance, including USAID-funded programming and Peace Corps. Development cooperation with Tanzanian partners is part of the U.S. Government's broader investment and cooperation with the Tanzanian people.