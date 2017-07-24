23 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: US Calls for Local Empowerments to Achieve 2025 Vision

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Khalifa Said

Dar es Salaam — There is a need to empower local Tanzanians to develop health and education by promoting communities' to build the economy, if the country is to achieve the 2025 development vision.

This was said by U.S. Embassy in Tanzania, which has been at the forefront in partnering with the government in pushing its development drives in various sectors.

The Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Dar es Salaam Inmi Patterson revealed this during her tour in Iringa as part of the Embassy's initiative in the mission.

"The broad scope of our commitment to Tanzania reflects the depth of the relationship between our two countries," said Chargé d'Affaires Patterson during a visit to Luganga Primary School in Kilolo District, where the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)-funded "Tusome Pamoja" project. The project supports primary school education through new learning materials, training for teachers and administrators, and increased engagement among parents and communities.

"Our partnership and cooperation with the Tanzanian people has been at the heart of our relationship over the last half century, and we are proud to be a partner for Tanzanians in their efforts to build a peaceful, prosperous, secure, and healthy Tanzania. I am confident that the commitment will continue, and that relations between our countries will flourish."

A key region for U.S. Government partnership since 2010, Iringa hosts a wide range of U.S. Government training and development assistance, including USAID-funded programming and Peace Corps. Development cooperation with Tanzanian partners is part of the U.S. Government's broader investment and cooperation with the Tanzanian people.

Tanzania

Kenya, Tanzania Remove Trade Restrictions

Tanzania and Kenya have held successful talks that will see the lifting of restrictions on imports from either country. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.