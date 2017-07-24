Tanzania: JPM Decries Indiscriminate Felling of Trees for Charcoal

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday said Tanzanians are themselves to blame for the country's destruction due to environmental degradation.

Dr Magufuli decried the indiscriminate clearing of forests, directing District Executive Directors (DEDs) and District Commissioners (DCs) to take actions but through observance of human dignity.

He issued the directive at Kasungu grounds in Kaliua district in Tabora region, shortly after he had inaugurated the 56-kilometre Kaliua-Kazilambwa road, which the Chinese contractor CHICO has constructed.

The president condemned whom he described as 'pseudo politicians' from his own CCM party bent on corrupting Wananchi through "allowing them to invade forests and clear some oldest and unique species of trees just to make charcoal for the sake of getting votes... but we are killing our own country."

He charged, "Just imagine a 20-year-old man clearing a 150-year-old tree merely for charcoal... and worse still, there is no replacement.

I must tell you the truth, this is not allowed."

President Magufuli warned that should people be granted the freedom to destruct the environment from one place to another, the country will be courting a disaster, and soon Tanzanians will be forced to relocate to other countries like Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) due unsupportive environment at home.

He said even the world's first class honey from Tabora region is at risk should the habit of clearing trees continue unabated, with water crisis likely to persist due to environmental degradation related drought.

Dr Magufuli warned that the water project from Malagarasi River may not be sustainable simply because 'the precious liquid' is drying, adding "if you flash back 10 years ago, the river is drying... but this is because people are clearing trees. People are invading forest reserves to wantonly cut trees."

He advised herders to reduce the number of cattle through selling, as he personally did in his hometown of Chato, urging them to emulate their farming counterparts who sell their produce and construct modern houses.

However, the president told DCs and DEDs to protect road and forest reserves but ensure that people's rights are observed. "People will understand if educated... do not harass them.

Give them alternatives, if you want them to shift, do not burn their crops and houses," Dr Magufuli directed. He assured tobacco growers that Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa is still working on the marketing challenges they face, vowing to squarely deal with embezzlers of funds in the ailing cooperative societies.

After launching the 61.9bn/- Kaliua-Kazilambwa road, Magufuli gave Tanzania Roads Agency (TANROADS) management a 45-day ultimatum to ensure that the contractors for the 28-kilometre Kaliua-Urambo road and another 84-kilometre stretch that links the district to other places are on site, saying the government has enough fund for the projects.

At the event to which ministers, regional commissioners and TANROADS officials attended, the president said people should make sure they protect infrastructures and reminded drivers not to exceed 56 tonnes so that roads stay longer.

Works, Transport and Communications Minister Professor Makame Mbarawa said the accomplishment of the tarmac road financed by 100 per cent through the government resources means wananchi can easily transport their crops.

Kaliua Member of Parliament Magdalena Sakaya decried a myriad of challenges that the citizens face in her constituency, including water, but the Minister of Water and Irrigation, Engineer Gerson Lwenge, said the Malagarasi water project will solve water problems.

Welcoming the president's delegation, Tabora RC Aggrey Mwanri said Kaliua residents have given Dr Magufuli a gift of 60 litres of honey, 50kg of groundnuts and Kitenge for her wife, Janet.